Leading Travel Marketplace WINGIE Reports 30% Surge in Bookings Before Saudi Founding Day 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudi Arabia marks its Founding Day with the theme “The Day We Started” as it celebrates the Kingdom’s history, heritage, unity, progress, and resilience. WINGIE, the leading travel marketplace in MENA, announces a 30% increase in flight bookings before this celebratory period.

Saudi Arabia's Founding Day, which commemorates the nation's establishment by Imam Muhammad bin Saud in 1727, will feature vibrant festivities that highlight nearly 300 years of heritage. Visitors can explore the History Path exhibit, which offers an immersive journey through Saudi history with live performances, interactive displays, and a drone show near the King Abdullah Financial District.

The celebrations will continue with major performances across the country, including theatrical productions and cultural displays. Additionally, Founding Village events in 14 cities, such as Madinah, Jeddah, Abha, and Dammam, will feature historical trails, craft exhibitions, and family-friendly activities. These events will unite the nation through art, music, and shared heritage.

WINGIE Data Highlights Travel Spike Before Founding Day

WINGIE reports a 30% surge in bookings compared to 2024. Travelers took advantage of the official holiday to book both domestic and international flights. The top countries for bookings to Saudi Arabia were Egypt, Türkiye, the UAE, India, and Jordan. Domestically, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam were the most popular destinations.

WINGIE attributes this growth to the success of Vision 2030 initiatives, which position Saudi Arabia as a leading global travel destination. WINGIE remains dedicated to providing seamless travel experiences and connecting travelers to their destinations with ease.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a leading travel marketplace in the MENA region, specializing in flights through its platforms wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel products including flights, hotels, rental cars and bus tickets. Recognized for its innovation, Wingie Enuygun Group is at the forefront of the MENA online travel space, pioneering technological advancements and driving digital transformation within the industry.

Wingie leverages advanced AI technology to provide a seamless user experience, featuring virtual interlining for flights and a diverse array of airline tickets and travel content. The platform is available in six languages, employs over 400 people, and attracts approximately 200 million visitors annually, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for travelers.

Contact: marketing@wingie.com

