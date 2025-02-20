Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Anemia In Elderly Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast

The Business Research Company

Anemia In Elderly Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The anemia in elderly market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

How Has The Anemia in Elderly Market Evolved In Recent Years?

The anemia in elderly market size has grown significantly in recent years, expanding from $2.75 billion in 2024 to a projected $3.02 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. Several factors have influenced this growth, including nutritional deficiencies, chronic diseases, inflammation, bone marrow disorders, and blood loss.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20711&type=smp

What Factors Will Contribute To The Market Growth Over The Next Few Years?

The anemia in elderly market is projected to see robust growth in the next few years, reaching $4.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This growth is likely to be driven by several factors, with the aging population being a key driver.

What Are The Main Market Drivers?

The elderly population, referring to those aged 65 and over, has been growing both within individual societies and globally due to factors such as increased life expectancy, declining birth rates, and large aging cohorts. This growing elderly population increases the prevalence of age-related and chronic conditions, significant causes of anemia in older adults, boosting the demand for diagnosis, management, and treatment of anemia, consequently fueling market growth.

Consistent with this trend, the Office for National Statistics ONS, a UK-based governmental organization, observed an increase in the number of people aged 65 or over in the UK from 11 million in 2021 to 12.7 million in 2022.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-in-elderly-global-market-report

Who Dominates The Anemia In Elderly Market?

Several major companies operate within the anemia in elderly market, including Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc, Japan Tobacco Inc, Fresenius Medical Care AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sandoz International GmbH, CSL Limted, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Amag Pharmaceuticals, Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Pharmacosmos A/S, Rockwell Medical Inc, Bioage Labs Inc, Shield Therapeutics Plc, and MegaPro Biomedical Co Ltd.

What Innovations Are Influencing The Market Size?

paving the way for technological advancements and personalized therapies is a major trend within the industry, particularly those that streamline treatment processes, improve patient outcomes, minimize side effects, and enhance overall healthcare efficiency. For instance, in March 2024, India-based Cadila Pharmaceuticals launched Redshot FCM, a novel iron injection designed to treat iron deficiency anemia, particularly for patients intolerant to oral iron. This injection showcases the company's commitment to advancing healthcare with personalized therapies.

How Is The Anemia In Elderly Market Segmented?

The anemia in elderly market is segmented by product type into tablets and injectables and by treatment into iron supplements, erythropoietin or erythrocyte-stimulating agents, vitamin B12 supplements, and folic acid supplements categories. Further segmentation by route of administration categorizes the market into oral and parenteral segments, with the end-users being hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Furthermore, tablets are subsegmented into iron supplements, vitamin B12 supplements, folic acid tablets, and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents ESAs tablets. Injectables are also subsegmented into categories such as iron injections, vitamin B12 injections, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents ESAs injections, and folic acid injections.

Which Regions Are Dominating The Market?

North America was the largest region in the anemia in elderly market in 2024. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the period given. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-and-other-blood-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemotherapy-induced-anemia-global-market-report

Oxygen Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Visit The Business Research Company for more comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies and armed with 1,500,000+ datasets, we offer the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders; everything you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedInhttps://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Check out our Global Market Modelhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model for more insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.