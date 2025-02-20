Leading Factor Driving The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market In 2025: Increasing Epilepsy Cases Boost Demand

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Grown Recently?

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It grew from $6.03 billion in 2024 to an expected $9.45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 56.66%. The growth in the historic period can be largely attributed to the increase in legalization of medical cannabis, a rise in awareness of the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, growth in prevalence of chronic and neurological disorders, supportive regulatory frameworks, expanding pharmaceutical investments, and a shift in public perception toward the use of cannabis in healthcare.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate In The Coming Years?

Continuing the growth trajectory, the cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is set to witness exponential growth in the coming years. It is projected to increase to $56.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 56.29%. The growth factors expected to fuel the market in the forecast period include increasing regulatory approvals, heightened awareness of medical cannabis benefits, expanding applications in pain and neurological disorder management, a rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, innovative advancements in drug delivery systems, and the establishment of favorable reimbursement policies.

What Are The Emerging Trends For The Historic And Forecast Period?

The forecast period will see several major trends, such as advancements in cannabinoid extraction technologies, development of targeted drug delivery systems, adoption of synthetic cannabinoid formulations, improvements in clinical trial methodologies, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence for new drug discovery.

Which Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market?

A notable driver of the cannabis pharmaceuticals market's growth is the significant rise in the incidence of epilepsy. This neurological disorder is characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The rise in epilepsy cases can be attributed to better diagnosis, increased awareness, and improved reporting, alongside potential environmental, genetic, and lifestyle influences. Cannabis pharmaceuticals have shown potential in effectively managing epilepsy. They use cannabinoids like CBD to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in patients who do not respond well to traditional anti-epileptic drugs.

Which Are The Major Companies Operating In The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market?

Prominent companies operating in the cannabis pharmaceuticals market include Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Aphria Inc., Green Thumb Industries Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Tilray Inc., Cresco Labs Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Acreage Holdings Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., MedMen Enterprises Inc., OrganiGram Holdings Inc., Cronos Group, Enveric Biosciences Inc., Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., Valens Company Inc., Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., Aleafia Health Inc., Supreme Cannabis Company Inc., Avicanna Inc., and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

How Are These Companies Innovating Within The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market?

To stay competitive, these industry leaders are investing into the development of innovative products, such as advanced medical cannabis formulations to address a diverse range of medical conditions and improve patient outcomes. For example, in April 2024, Canexis Pharma AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, received manufacturing and narcotics licenses from Swissmedic for the production of cannabis pharmaceuticals.

In What Ways Is The Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market Segmented?

The cannabis pharmaceuticals market is segmented based on product type, formulation type, therapeutic application, distribution channel, and end-user. It includes subsegments based on cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, cannabis extracts, and synthetic cannabinoids.

Additionally, various regions of the world have seen varying levels of growth in this market. North America was the largest region in the cannabis pharmaceuticals market in 2024, while the region of Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period.

