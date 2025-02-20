Primary Driver In The Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market 2025: Impact Of Rising Breast Cancer Incidences On Market Growth

The Business Research Company

Cancer CDK Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cancer CDK Inhibitors global market has exhibited strong growth in recent years, primarily catalyzed by a steep rise in cancer incidences, significant investment in research and development, increased demand for innovative cancer therapies, growing awareness about personalized medicine, and an expanding healthcare infrastructure. The market size is predicted to leap from $9.27 billion in 2024 to $9.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%.

What Are The Projections For The Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market Size In The Coming Years?

The robust market growth is forecast to continue, with the market predicted to swell to $11.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. The rise in the forecast period is expected to be driven by high demand for novel drugs, increasing awareness of targeted cancer therapies, escalating mortality, morbidity rates, and the proliferation of cancer drug combinations. Key trends shaping the industry include advancements in genetics and molecular biology, the progression of companion diagnostics, telemedicine's role in cancer care, digital health and remote monitoring in oncology, and drug delivery systems' enhancement.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market?

Among the chief market growth drivers, one stands out: the rising incidences of breast cancer. Breast cancer concerns the uncontrolled propagation of abnormal cells in breast tissue, often forming a lump or tumor that can metastasize if not treated promptly. Factors precipitating such cases include aging, lifestyle changes, genetic factors, and enhanced screening. Cancer CDK inhibitors act to prevent uncontrolled tumor cell proliferation and augment the effectiveness of other therapies in containing breast cancer. As a case in point, according to the American Cancer Society Facts and Figures, the number of new breast cancer cases in the United States is expected to scale up from 300,590 in 2023 to 313,510 in 2024.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market?

Major market players include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc. A subsidiary of Roche, Incyte Corporation, Exelixis Inc., BeiGene Ltd., MEI Pharma Inc., Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tiziana Life Sciences PLC, Kronos Bio Inc., Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Carrick Therapeutics Ltd., Qurient Co. Ltd., BioTheryX Inc.

What Key Trends Are Shaping The Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market?

The forging of strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of innovative CDK2 Inhibitors is emerging as a prominent trend in the market. These partnerships garner valuable resources, expedite innovation and commercialization, and provide access to new patient populations. In November 2023, BeiGene Ltd., a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Ensem Therapeutics Inc., with the shared aim to develop a novel CDK2 inhibitor for cancer treatment.

How Is The Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market Segmented?

1 By Drug Type: Selective CDK Inhibitors, Non-Selectable CDK Inhibitors

2 By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Cancer Types

3 By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By Selective CDK Inhibitors: CDK4/6 Inhibitors, CDK7 Inhibitors, CDK9 Inhibitors

2 By Non-Selectable CDK Inhibitors: CDK1 Inhibitors, CDK2 Inhibitors, CDK5 Inhibitors

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market?

North America dominated the Cancer CDK inhibitors market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

