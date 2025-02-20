Key Driver Transforming The Bioreactors Market 2025: Rising Demand For Biopharmaceuticals Driving Growth In The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Contributed To The Rapid Growth In The Bioreactors Market Size In Recent Years?

The bioreactors market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It jumped from $9.22 billion in 2024 to $10.64 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.2%. Several factors are driving this remarkable growth, including rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, persistent advancements in cell and gene therapy research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the adoption of single-use bioreactor technology. The emerging need for efficient manufacturing processes also contributed significantly to the growth experienced within this period.

What Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of The Bioreactors Market Size In The Coming Years?

Looking ahead, the bioreactors market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years, reaching a projected $18.58 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.9%. Factors such as rising investment in biotechnology research, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for vaccines and therapeutic proteins, and a surge in regulatory support for biomanufacturing will drive this growth. Additionally, the increasing use of advanced therapies and emerging trends, including advancements in biotechnology, enhanced automation and control systems, rise in bioprocess development, improvements in manufacturing efficiency, and growing need for scalable production solutions, will contribute to the market's expansion.

How Is The Increasing Demand For Biopharmaceuticals Impacting The Growth Of The Bioreactors Market?

One key driver of the bioreactors market's substantial growth is the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. These medicinal products, derived from biological sources such as proteins, cells, and living organisms, play a crucial role in preventing, treating, and managing various diseases. The surge in their demand is fueled by advancements in medical research, personalized medicine, and the need for innovative treatments that improve healthcare outcomes worldwide.

Bioreactors are instrumental for biopharmaceuticals as they allow efficient and scalable production of therapeutic products, guaranteeing consistent quality, reducing production costs, and aiding the development of innovative and life-enhancing medicines. For instance, in May 2024, according to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a US-based trade association, in 2022, the US biopharmaceutical industry exceeded $1.65 trillion in total output, with $800 billion in direct production and an additional $800 billion through suppliers and other sectors. This accounted for 3.6% of the US economy, therefore, indicating that the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is driving growth in the bioreactors market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Bioreactors Market?

Numerous established companies operate in the bioreactors market, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., and Cytiva Bioscience Holding Ltd. Other notable companies are Sartorius AG, Cellexus Ltd., Getinge AB, Eppendorf AG, ZETA Holding, Pierre Guerin, Broadley-James Corporation, PBS Biotech Inc., TAP Biosystems, Solida Biotech GmBH, BBI-Biotech GmbH, HiTec Zang GmbH, Xiamen Ollital Technology Co. Ltd., Bioengineering AG, Infors AG, Univercells Technologies SA, CerCell A/S, Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BioNet, and Shanghai Ritai Medicine Equipment Project Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Of The Key Market Trends In The Bioreactors Industry?

The bioreactors market isn't static — major companies are developing advanced technologies and products, such as fixed-bed bioreactors, which support the growth of more complex biological cultures. In October 2024, for instance, Univercells Technologies, a Belgium-based biotechnology company, launched the Scale-X Nexo bioreactor, designed to optimize cell culture process development and offer significant benefits to biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions.

How Is The Global Bioreactors Market Segmented?

The global bioreactors market is segmented by type of bioprocess batch and fed-batch, continuous, by cell mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, other cells, by control manual, automated, by usage lab scale production, pilot scale production, full scale production, and by end-use research and development R&D organizations, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations CMOs.

Additionally, some subsegments include batch and fed-batch bioreactors traditional batch bioreactors, fed-batch bioreactors, and continuous bioreactors perfusion bioreactors, continuous stirred tank bioreactors CSTR.

What Is The State Of The Bioreactors Market Across Different Regions?

In 2024, North America dominated the bioreactors market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market in several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

