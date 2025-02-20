A' Print and Published Media Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024

Publishing Industry Awards 2025

Publishing Industry Awards Reveals Extensive Benefits Package Including Trophy, Exhibition, PR Campaign and International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A' Print and Published Media Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition, has announced its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 award period. The prize package represents a strategic initiative to recognize and promote excellence in print design, typography, layout, and published media. Based in Como, Italy, this acclaimed design award program aims to celebrate outstanding achievements in print design while fostering innovation and advancement in the publishing industry.The significance of this prize announcement extends beyond mere recognition, addressing the evolving needs of the print and publishing sectors. In an era where digital transformation challenges traditional print media, the award emphasizes the enduring value and innovation potential within print design. The prize package has been carefully crafted to provide tangible benefits that support professional growth, market visibility, and commercial success for laureates.Submissions for the 2024-2025 competition period are now open across multiple categories, including editorial design, book design, packaging design, corporate identity, and promotional materials. The late entry deadline is February 28th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. Eligible participants include graphic designers , publishing houses, creative agencies, and brands that have developed innovative print design solutions within the past decade.The evaluation process employs a blind peer-review system where entries are anonymously assessed by an international jury panel comprising accomplished design professionals, academics, and industry experts. Submissions are judged based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic quality, social impact, and technical excellence. This methodology ensures an impartial and thorough assessment of each entry.The comprehensive prize package includes the prestigious A' Design Award winner logo license, a 3D-printed metal trophy, and an international design excellence certificate. Winners receive extensive global exposure through inclusion in the hardcover yearbook, international exhibitions, and a dedicated PR campaign. Additional benefits encompass translation services, media partner network coverage, and inclusion in various design rankings and classifications.Through this initiative, A' Design Award continues its mission to advance the field of print design and foster positive societal impact. The award program recognizes designers and brands whose work contributes to the evolution of print media, encouraging innovation that enhances communication, accessibility, and sustainability in published materials.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Print and Published Media Design AwardThe A' Print and Published Media Design Award stands as a respected international competition that celebrates excellence in print and published media design. This competition provides a platform for designers, creative agencies, and brands to showcase their innovative work and gain global recognition. The award program employs a rigorous evaluation methodology, ensuring fair assessment of entries based on established criteria. Through its comprehensive prize package, the award aims to support the growth and advancement of the print design industry while promoting solutions that benefit society.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award represents an international juried design competition established in 2008, dedicated to recognizing excellence across various design disciplines. Through a blind peer-review process conducted by expert jury panels, the competition maintains high standards of evaluation while promoting innovation and creativity. The organization operates with a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that benefit the global community. By celebrating outstanding achievements and providing comprehensive support to winners, A' Design Award fosters the advancement of design excellence worldwide.

