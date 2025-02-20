WIKA Beton Leads Coastal Decarbonization Effort Through Mangrove Planting in Indonesia

WIKA Beton and cross-sector partners plant 1,800 mangrove seedlings along Pulau Pari’s coast, strengthening climate resilience and supporting the green economy.

WIKA Beton plants 1,800 mangroves on Pulau Pari, Indonesia, supporting coastal resilience, decarbonization, and ESG-driven green economy goals.

PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk (IDX:WTON)

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk ( WIKA Beton ), a leading Indonesian precast concrete company, planted 1,800 mangrove seedlings along the shores of Pulau Pari in the Thousand Islands, near Jakarta, as part of a multi-sector decarbonization initiative to mark Indonesia’s National Waste Awareness Day 2025.The initiative, held on February 20, brought together local authorities, environmental groups, and community representatives to tackle growing coastal degradation and support vulnerable island communities facing rising sea levels and marine pollution.Representatives from the Pulau Pari Police Post, village security (Babinsa), public order officers (Satpol PP), local transportation and fire departments, tourism and environmental agencies, as well as community groups, including Pokdarwis (tourism awareness group), joined the event. The broad coalition underscored the urgency of safeguarding Indonesia’s fragile coastal ecosystems.Tackling Coastal Erosion and Marine PollutionThe mangrove planting aims to mitigate beach erosion, strengthen coastal resilience, and restore the local marine ecosystem increasingly threatened by plastic waste and household pollution. Pulau Pari, home to fishing-dependent communities, has faced mounting challenges from marine debris and rising tides in recent years.Indonesia is home to the world’s largest mangrove forests, but deforestation has severely impacted these ecosystems. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry estimates that 261,141 hectares of mangroves were lost between 2009 and 2019, contributing approximately 9% of the country’s forestry sector emissions. Mangroves are vital carbon sinks and serve as natural barriers protecting coastal settlements from flooding and storm surges.ESG Commitment in Southeast Asia’s Largest EconomyRija Judaswara, Director of Marketing and Development at WIKA Beton, said the program forms part of the company’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy as Indonesia transitions toward a green economy."As a key player in Indonesia’s construction sector, we recognize our responsibility to support environmental sustainability. This mangrove planting is part of our long-term commitment to reducing marine pollution and enhancing the resilience of coastal communities," Judaswara said.WIKA Beton is one of Indonesia’s largest suppliers of precast concrete products and is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker WTON.Policy Alignment: Green Economy and Climate ResilienceThe company’s initiative aligns with Indonesia’s long-term development roadmap, the National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJPN) 2025-2045, which emphasizes green growth and climate adaptation. It also supports President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s “Asta Cita” vision, which prioritizes green and blue economic development to ensure national resilience.Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31.89% by 2030 under its nationally determined contribution (NDC). Coastal restoration, including mangrove rehabilitation, is a core component of the country’s climate action plan.Nature-Based Solutions to Protect Island CommunitiesMangroves are increasingly viewed as nature-based solutions to protect low-lying island nations across the Asia-Pacific region. They absorb carbon up to four times faster than tropical rainforests and serve as breeding grounds for fish, providing livelihoods for millions of people.Pulau Pari has become a focal point in Indonesia’s battle against climate change, with local residents voicing concerns over flooding and beach erosion. Activists have also raised legal challenges against major emitters over rising sea levels impacting the island.WIKA Beton said it would continue to support environmental restoration and social empowerment projects as part of its corporate sustainability roadmap.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.