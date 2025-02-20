In-Depth Analysis Of The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2034

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Exactly Are The Projected Growth Rates And Future Market Size Of The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market?

The chronic plaque psoriasis market is demonstrating robust growth, with the market size projected to expand from $20.79 billion in 2024 to $22.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to a myriad of factors, including the overall rise in psoriasis prevalence, increased incidence of co-morbidities, favorable reimbursement policies, and escalating alcohol and tobacco consumption, along with the growing influence of telemedicine.

Projected to maintain a strong upward trajectory, the market size is further anticipated to expand to $29.33 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to various dynamics like the increasing or decreasing prevalence of chronic plaque psoriasis globally, the growth in healthcare budgets, the ongoing rise in autoimmune diseases, the aging population, and the growing demand for effective treatments.

What Are The Principal Market Drivers and Emerging Trends in The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market?

The global growth of the chronic plaque psoriasis market will be largely driven by the alarming increase in immune system dysfunction cases. Immune system dysfunction, characterized by the compromised operational efficiency of the immune system, leads to heightened susceptibility to diseases including autoimmune diseases, infections, and cancer. This rise in immune system dysfunction within global populations is attributed to factors such as genetic odds, environmental triggers, malnutrition, and chronic stress.

The situation is further exacerbated by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and HIV infections. Chronic plaque psoriasis treatment is thus imperative to regulate the immune system dysfunction, especially as the immune system tends to trigger an excessive production of skin cells, causing inflammation and the formation of plaques.

For instance, the US-based nonprofit organization, National Psoriasis Foundation, reported in December 2022, that psoriasis affects over 8 million Americans. Furthermore, this condition impacts 125 million people globally, contributing to 2-3% of the world’s total population. Therefore, the rampant cases of immune system dysfunction are key drivers fueling the global growth of the chronic plaque psoriasis market.

Who Are The Key Players Contributing To The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market's Growth?

Among the key players active in the chronic plaque psoriasis market are industry giants such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Biogen Inc., UCB S.A., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Innovent Biologics Inc., Dong-A ST Co. Ltd., Alumis GmbH Co KG, Zai Lab Limited, GC Cell Corporation, Affibody AB, Nimbus Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, Can-Fite Biopharma, Celgene Corporation, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

What Are The Key Market Developments and Trends?

One of the major trends emerging in the chronic plaque psoriasis market is companies’ strategic focus on the development of innovative treatments. For instance, IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitors have been a major focus area for drug advancement in chronic plaque psoriasis treatment.

These inhibitors are targeted biologic therapies designed to block pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin-17A and interleukin-17F, both critical to the immune response system. Consequently, they help in reducing inflammation associated with autoimmune diseases like chronic plaque psoriasis.

In October 2023, Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company UCB S.A. announced the approval of its medication, BIMZELX bimekizumab-bkzx, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA. This FDA-approved drug was specifically designed for psoriasis treatment and marks a significant progress in the field, as it targets and inhibits both interleukin 17A IL-17A and interleukin 17F IL-17F.

What Is The Market Segmentation of The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Industry?

1 By Drug Class: Biologics, Small Molecule Drugs

2 By Route Of Administration: Injectable, Oral, Topical

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1 By Biologics: Tumor Necrosis Factor TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors IL-12, IL-23, IL-17, IL-22, T-Cell Inhibitors, Others

2 By Small Molecule Drugs: Phosphodiesterase 4 PDE4 Inhibitors, Janus Kinase JAK Inhibitors, Retinoids, Others

How Does The Performance of The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Vary By Region?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the chronic plaque psoriasis market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth.

