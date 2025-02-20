Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,044 in the last 365 days.

Bhutan Conference: Climate and Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development – Policy, Investment and Innovation

Time of Event

8:30 - 16:30

Summary

Taking place in Bhutan, the world’s first carbon-negative country, this conference will bring together researchers, donors, government officials, farmers, and private sector actors to explore innovative and scalable solutions for climate-resilient agriculture, nature conservation, and food security in developing Asia and the Pacific. It will explore sustainable agriculture transformation under four pillars: policy frameworks, investment opportunities, project design, and multi-stakeholder dialogue. The sessions will examine enabling policies, financing mechanisms for smallholder farmers, best practices in project implementation, and collaborative strategies. The conference will also showcase carbon-negative policies and successful regional projects, urging unified action and cross-sectoral partnerships. By highlighting innovative approaches, the four-day-event aims to safeguard ecosystems, empower farmers, and enhance resilience in food systems against climate change. The discussions and outcomes will contribute to developing practical, scalable strategies for sustainable development in the region.

Objectives

  • Identifying policy frameworks for enabling climate resilient agriculture 
  • Scaling investment opportunities for the climate vulnerable farmers 
  • Highlighting best practices for the project implementation and collaborative strategies 

Target Participants

  • Senior government official
  • Multilateral Development Banks (ADB, World Bank)
  • Farmers
  • Researchers
  • Donors
  • International and regional organizations (CG centers, ICIMOD, IRRI, etc.)

Output

  • Knowledge sharing on policy frameworks to support sustainable agricultural practices, food security and climate adaptation 
  • Identifying financing mechanisms and investment opportunities for small holder farmers to adopt sustainable agriculture practices
  • Highlighting successful regional cases to promote climate resilient agriculture 
  • Instigate greater collaborations among researchers, policymakers and donors for accelerating sustainable agriculture transformation

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners

  • ACIAR
  • Royal University of Bhutan, College of Natural Resources

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bhutan Conference: Climate and Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development – Policy, Investment and Innovation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more