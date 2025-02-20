Bhutan Conference: Climate and Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development – Policy, Investment and Innovation
Time of Event
8:30 - 16:30
Summary
Taking place in Bhutan, the world’s first carbon-negative country, this conference will bring together researchers, donors, government officials, farmers, and private sector actors to explore innovative and scalable solutions for climate-resilient agriculture, nature conservation, and food security in developing Asia and the Pacific. It will explore sustainable agriculture transformation under four pillars: policy frameworks, investment opportunities, project design, and multi-stakeholder dialogue. The sessions will examine enabling policies, financing mechanisms for smallholder farmers, best practices in project implementation, and collaborative strategies. The conference will also showcase carbon-negative policies and successful regional projects, urging unified action and cross-sectoral partnerships. By highlighting innovative approaches, the four-day-event aims to safeguard ecosystems, empower farmers, and enhance resilience in food systems against climate change. The discussions and outcomes will contribute to developing practical, scalable strategies for sustainable development in the region.
Objectives
- Identifying policy frameworks for enabling climate resilient agriculture
- Scaling investment opportunities for the climate vulnerable farmers
- Highlighting best practices for the project implementation and collaborative strategies
Target Participants
- Senior government official
- Multilateral Development Banks (ADB, World Bank)
- Farmers
- Researchers
- Donors
- International and regional organizations (CG centers, ICIMOD, IRRI, etc.)
Output
- Knowledge sharing on policy frameworks to support sustainable agricultural practices, food security and climate adaptation
- Identifying financing mechanisms and investment opportunities for small holder farmers to adopt sustainable agriculture practices
- Highlighting successful regional cases to promote climate resilient agriculture
- Instigate greater collaborations among researchers, policymakers and donors for accelerating sustainable agriculture transformation
How to Register
By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI
Partners
- ACIAR
- Royal University of Bhutan, College of Natural Resources
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.