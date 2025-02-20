Bhutan Conference: Climate and Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development – Policy, Investment and Innovation

Time of Event

8:30 - 16:30

Summary

Taking place in Bhutan, the world’s first carbon-negative country, this conference will bring together researchers, donors, government officials, farmers, and private sector actors to explore innovative and scalable solutions for climate-resilient agriculture, nature conservation, and food security in developing Asia and the Pacific. It will explore sustainable agriculture transformation under four pillars: policy frameworks, investment opportunities, project design, and multi-stakeholder dialogue. The sessions will examine enabling policies, financing mechanisms for smallholder farmers, best practices in project implementation, and collaborative strategies. The conference will also showcase carbon-negative policies and successful regional projects, urging unified action and cross-sectoral partnerships. By highlighting innovative approaches, the four-day-event aims to safeguard ecosystems, empower farmers, and enhance resilience in food systems against climate change. The discussions and outcomes will contribute to developing practical, scalable strategies for sustainable development in the region.

Objectives

Identifying policy frameworks for enabling climate resilient agriculture

Scaling investment opportunities for the climate vulnerable farmers

Highlighting best practices for the project implementation and collaborative strategies

Target Participants

Senior government official

Multilateral Development Banks (ADB, World Bank)

Farmers

Researchers

Donors

International and regional organizations (CG centers, ICIMOD, IRRI, etc.)

Output

Knowledge sharing on policy frameworks to support sustainable agricultural practices, food security and climate adaptation

Identifying financing mechanisms and investment opportunities for small holder farmers to adopt sustainable agriculture practices

Highlighting successful regional cases to promote climate resilient agriculture

Instigate greater collaborations among researchers, policymakers and donors for accelerating sustainable agriculture transformation

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners