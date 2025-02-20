Future Synergies between Climate and Development: An International Conference of the Global Think Tanks Cooperation Initiative

Time of Event

0900-1900, 20 March

0900-1230, 21 March

Summary

Building on the momentum of global think tank collaboration and ADBI’s COP29 side events, this conference aims to foster greater synergy among think tanks, governments, and international financial institutions that can support a collective response to the pressing challenges of a sustainable transition.

The program will delve into the unique challenges faced by developing countries grappling with intensifying climate risks. Featuring case studies from Bhutan, the Amazon, Thailand, and Indonesia, the conference will highlight innovative programs and mechanisms spearheaded by multilateral development banks (MDBs) and other regional and international organizations to protect ecosystems and enhance resilience.

By bringing together leaders from global think tanks, international financial institutions, philanthropic organizations, and governments, the conference will facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and skill development across regions. Emphasizing the importance of cross-sectoral and interregional collaboration, the event aims to accelerate climate action and sustainable development for all.

Objectives

Instigate knowledge and skill sharing between and across the region to facilitate climate vulnerable developing countries’ sustainable transition

Urge greater collaboration among global think tanks to support climate initiatives across the regions and between sectors

Enhance the link between research and policy

Target Participants

Global think tank leaders, researchers, international financing institutions, government officials, philanthropies

Output

Building trust among global think tank leaders, policymakers and researchers, crucial for boosting knowledge sharing and skill training between and across the region to facilitate and expedite the transition to a more sustainable future.

Greater understanding on the perspectives of climate vulnerable developing countries.

Boosted collaboration among global think tanks to help bridge initiatives across and between regions and sectors.

Empowering the role of think tanks to enhance policy research and serve as a ‘track two’ diplomacy.

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partner

The Rockefeller Foundation