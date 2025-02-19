MPD Arrests Restaurant Owner for Illegal Alcohol Sales After ABCA Revokes License in 2024

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of the restaurant owner of Moi Moi, in Northwest, for illegally selling alcohol after the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) revoked the restaurant’s license to sell alcohol in February 2024.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, MPD investigated several violent crimes at, or directly related to, Moi Moi, located in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest. These crimes included a homicide, multiple shootings, assaults, and ABCA violations.

In February 2024, these incidents caused the ABCA to revoke Moi Moi’s license to sell alcohol and barred the owner from obtaining another license to sell alcohol for a period of 5 years.

On February 3, 2025, MPD responded to Moi Moi for the report of a shooting in front of the restaurant. Shortly thereafter, it was discovered that the restaurant continued to engage in alcohol sales, without the proper license.

On February 15, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court search and arrest warrant, 54-year-old Howsoon Cham of Silver Spring, MD was arrested. As a result of the investigation, Cham was charged with the Sale of Alcohol Without a License.

CCN: 25020512

###