PC Peripherals Market to Reach $23.25 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 10.3% CAGR: MRFR
PC Peripherals Market Research Report Information By Product Type, Device Type, Connectivity, Distribution Channel, End-use, and RegionWA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PC Peripherals Market was valued at USD 8.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 9.62 billion in 2025 to USD 23.25 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market expansion is driven by the increasing demand for external storage devices and the continuous innovation in PC peripheral products.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
1. Rising Demand for External Storage Devices: The growing volume of digital data has led to an increased need for high-capacity external storage solutions such as SSDs, HDDs, and cloud-enabled storage devices.
2. Technological Advancements in PC Peripherals: Innovations in gaming peripherals, ergonomic input devices, and high-resolution monitors are fueling market growth. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and headsets enhances user experience and efficiency.
3. Increasing Adoption of Gaming and Esports: The expanding gaming industry is driving demand for high-performance peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, monitors, and headsets. Growth in streaming and content creation has further boosted demand for high-quality webcams and microphones.
4. Rise in Remote Work and Online Learning: The surge in remote work and online education has led to increased demand for webcams, external monitors, and ergonomic accessories.
Key Companies in the PC Peripherals Market include
• Canon Inc.
• Dell Technologies Inc
• HP Inc.
• Logitech International S.A.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Acer Inc.
• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
• Lenovo Group Limited
• Apple Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Epson America, Inc.
• Brother Industries, Ltd.
• Seagate Technology LLC
• Toshiba Corporation
• Western Digital Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Corsair Components Inc.
• Razer Inc., among others
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Input Devices
o Keyboards
o Mice
o Stylus Pens
• Output Devices
o Monitors
o Printers
o Speakers
• Storage Devices
o External Hard Drives
o Solid-State Drives (SSDs)
o USB Flash Drives
• Networking Peripherals
o Routers
o Modems
o Network Adapters
• Gaming Peripherals
o Gaming Keyboards
o Gaming Mice
o Headsets
o Controllers
By Connectivity
• Wired Peripherals
• Wireless Peripherals (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RF-based)
By End-User
• Personal Use
• Commercial Use
• Gaming & Esports
• Educational Institutions
By Distribution Channel
• Online Stores
• Offline Retail Stores (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, etc.)
By Region
1. North America: Leading the market with strong demand for gaming and professional peripherals. High adoption of advanced work-from-home and gaming setups.
2. Europe: Growth fueled by increasing adoption of high-resolution monitors and gaming peripherals. Rising demand for ergonomic accessories in professional environments.
3. Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing number of gamers and content creators. Expansion of IT infrastructure and digital transformation in emerging economies like India and China.
4. Latin America & Middle East & Africa (LAMEA): Gradual market growth driven by increasing PC adoption and digitalization initiatives.
The PC Peripherals Market is set for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced storage solutions, gaming peripherals, and remote work setups. With continuous technological advancements and evolving user needs, the market is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period. Companies investing in AI-driven peripherals, ergonomic designs, and high-performance gaming accessories will likely gain a competitive edge in this dynamic market.
