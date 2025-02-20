The Advisory Commission on Policing requests public input on the Montgomery County Police Department’s consent search policy

MARYLAND, February 20 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, February 19, 2025 ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 19, 2025—The Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP) of Montgomery County is holding a virtual public forum on March 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The Commission will provide an overview of the Montgomery County Police Department’s (MCPD) current consent search policy, followed by an opportunity for residents to ask questions and provide feedback. Other police departments -- municipalities, park police, state police, etc. -- are not under the ACP’s purview. Council Vice President Will Jawando, Public Safety Committee Chair Councilmember Sidney Katz, MCPD Chief Marc Yamada, and State’s Attorney John McCarthy have been invited to speak. Residents are invited to submit written questions or comments prior to the public forum, and organizations are asked to consolidate submissions when applicable. Community members may register for the virtual public forum here. Established in 2019, the Policing Advisory Commission was created by the Montgomery County Council in response to the ongoing public dialogue around policing practices and as an effort to increase community involvement in matters of public safety. Following public input, the County Council made slight modifications to the Commission in 2023, including renaming it the Advisory Commission on Policing. The Commission’s mission is to advise the Council on policing matters and recommend policies, programs, legislation, or regulations with regards to policing. The Commission is composed of 13 public voting members and two non-voting, ex-officio members - the police chief (or his designee) and the president of an employee organization. The current members of the Commission are: Cherri Branson (Vice Chair) Francisco Xavier González Captain Kathy Estrada (ex officio member) Sergeant Cate Brewer (ex officio member) To learn more about the Advisory Commission on Policing, please visit the webpage. For more information on the public hearing please contact Susan Farag at [email protected]. # # # Release ID: 25-047

Media Contact: Susan Farag 240-777-7921, Logan Anbinder 240-777-7933

Release ID: 25-047Media Contact: Susan Farag 240-777-7921, Logan Anbinder 240-777-7933

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.