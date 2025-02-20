JetSki2Catalina Named One of North America's Top 52 Adventures for 2025 by Reject Average Travel Club

Jetski2Catalina with Dolphins Reject Average 2025 Adventure Calendar Jetski2Catalina Featured Calendar Page

Ride the open ocean playing with dolphins and exploring Catalina Island. JetSki2Catalina earns a spot in the 2025 Reject Average Adventure Calendar.

There is nothing like riding a jetski while playing in the open ocean with a pod of dolphins” — Brian Hoogeveen

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetSki2Catalina, the ultimate ocean adventure from Long Beach to Catalina Island, has been named one of the Top 52 Adventures in North America for 2025 by Reject Average Travel and Adventure Club. This bucket-list experience, known for its up-close encounters with Pacific dolphin pods, thrilling open-ocean rides, and breathtaking island views, continues to set the standard for ocean adventures.

With nearly 100,000 riders to date, JetSki2Catalina is now the second-largest transporter of visitors to Catalina Island, only behind the Catalina Express. Their all-inclusive day trip remains the most popular option, though they also offer a two-hour coastline tour off Long Beach for those looking for a shorter thrill. The company operates the largest jetski rental fleet in North America, with over 100 jetskis in the Long Beach harbor, making it a top choice for group events from 5 to 105 participants.

“There is nothing like playing in the open ocean with a pod of dolphins,” says JetSki2Catalina founder Brian Hoogeveen. “It’s a magical experience that I’m thrilled to share with so many customers.”

Reject Average Travel Club highlighted the adventure’s growing popularity, stating, “Probably our #1 requested adventure each year. JetSki2Catalina is the most incredible experience in Southern California.”

The Reject Average 2025 adventure calendar, featuring JetSki2Catalina among the year’s top must-do experiences, is now available for free at www.rejectaverage.com/calendar.

About JetSki2Catalina

JetSki2Catalina offers guided ocean adventures from Long Beach to Catalina Island, providing an unforgettable way to explore the Pacific Ocean’s marine life and scenic coastline. With a fleet of over 100 jetskis, it’s the largest jetski rental operation in North America, offering customizable group experiences, corporate outings, and extreme ocean adventures. For more information or to book your JetSki2Catalina adventure, visit www.JetSki2Catalina.com.

About Reject Average Travel and Adventure Club

Reject Average is a private travel club with over 1,200 executive members and 180,000 subscribers, dedicated to curating the world’s most thrilling and unique experiences. Their annual 52-Week World Tour list highlights one adventure per week, showcasing the best destinations across North America and beyond. For more information visit www.rejectaverage.com

