U.S. Border Patrol agents seize $213k in drugs on California State Route 86

INDIO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector discovered and seized narcotics with an estimated street value of $213,000.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:46 a.m., a yellow semi-truck approached the U.S. Border Patrol State Route 86 immigration checkpoint and was referred for secondary inspection. During the secondary inspection, a K-9 detection team trained to detect concealed persons and narcotics performed an open-air sniff and alerted to the vehicle.

Agents noticed fresh tool marks on the axle head during the inspection. Upon further examination, they discovered 14 packages wrapped in plastic cellophane, a common indicator of narcotic smuggling. Tests confirmed the bundles contained cocaine and methamphetamine. In total, 17.5 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $198,500 and 8 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $14,500 were seized.

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered 17.5 pounds of cocaine and 8 pounds of methamphetamine in the axle of a semi-truck.

“This excellent apprehension came just in time for Valentine’s Day,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “My heart is filled with warmth at both the thought that these dangerous drugs won’t make it to ma and pa America and the fact that a black-hearted drug smuggler hopefully is headed to prison.”

The driver was apprehended, and the narcotics were seized as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.