CBP Officers Seize Over $1 Million in Cocaine at Anzalduas and Hidalgo International Bridges

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas and Hidalgo International Bridges intercepted $1,009,600 in cocaine in two separate incidents.

“Our CBP officers used teamwork and all available resources to thwart these back-to-back narcotic smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 46 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

On February 15, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a Chevrolet SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 20 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 46.16 pounds (20.94 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

Hours later CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Nissan sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 12 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 29.45 pounds (13.36 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the drivers and initiated criminal investigations.

