President perspectives: I. Stephanie Boyce

During your presidency, what was your biggest highlight?

There were so many! I think it's fair to say that my tenure, from March 2021 to October 2022, was during one of the most turbulent times in our nation's history.

It spanned the period from the pandemic through to the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

It was very surreal to deliver my inaugural speech from the Law Society’s London office at 113 Chancery Lane during the pandemic, with just an adviser and the security guard physically present in the building.

Only when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, and we were able to get back into Chancery Lane, could I have a real celebration.

That's probably one of the biggest highlights – being able to invite family and friends into Chancery Lane, and celebrate with reggae music and Caribbean food.

What was the biggest challenge you and the Law Society faced during the year?

Some of the challenges that spanned my 19 months as president included the threatened withdrawal of the Solicitors’ Indemnity Fund and the introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), which saw the biggest shake up in the way solicitors train and qualify in 30 years.

But perhaps the biggest challenge was some of the rhetoric coming out of the government at the time around ’lefty lawyers’ – including from parliamentarians who were standing up in the House of Commons and using the shroud of parliamentary privilege to name and call out lawyers simply for doing their job.

What was the biggest success during your year?

In response to the ‘lefty lawyers’ attacks, we recorded a video in which I was positioned just in front of the grand staircase in Chancery Lane, directing my comments to the government and asking them to tone down the rhetoric.

That video went viral. It certainly got the message through – in addition to highlighting the value that lawyers bring to society and to the country.

Overall, the big success was really bringing to life the importance of access to justice, raising awareness around the law, and the work of the Law Society.

It highlighted how instrumental it has been and continues to be in terms of campaigning for legislative reform, raising issues around legal aid deserts, and the lack of access to legal advice.

What was the biggest surprise during the year?

Having to stay at the Law Society president’s house at 60 Carey Street, in that vast building, on my own.

Another big surprise was the fact that I came into office unexpectedly, some six months earlier than I had anticipated!

What three words would you use to describe your time as president?

I am going to borrow three words from other people who have described it: impactful, empowering and change making.