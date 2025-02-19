Property Tax Application Assistance Clinics to Help Older Adults Across Boston

Mayor Wu and the City of Boston’s Age Strong Commission is hosting a series of in-person Property Tax Application Assistance Clinics to help Boston’s older residents find out which various cost savings they may be eligible for now through the end of March. Clinics will be held across the city and support Boston residents age 60 and above for eligibility on property tax exemptions/deferral, fuel assistance, SNAP, water/sewer discount, and Medicare Savings Program. Mayor Wu, Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea and advocates visited yesterday’s clinic at Boston Public Library in Roxbury and connected with older residents.

“Thank you to our teams for always working to get City Hall out of City Hall and into our neighborhoods so everyone can access programs and resources,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These clinics hosted across the city by Age Strong will support our older residents in identifying and signing up for every possible resource to save money and stay healthy throughout the year. I encourage all eligible older adults to get connected by signing up for a clinic now through the end of March.”

Wednesday, February 19

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: BCYF Blackstone, 50 W. Brookline St., S. End

Thursday, February 20

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: BCYF Hyde Park, 1179 River St., Hyde Park

Monday, February 24

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: BPL Roslindale, 4246 Washington St., Roslindale

Monday, March 3

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: BPL South Boston, 646 E Broadway, S. Boston

Tuesday, March 4

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: BPL Honan, 300 N Harvard St., Allston

Thursday, March 6

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: BPL Mattapan, 1350 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan

Friday, March 7

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: BPL East Boston, 365 Bremen St., East Boston

Tuesday, March 11

11 a.m. - 3 p.m., BPL Lower Mills,

Location: 27 Richmond St., Dorchester

Thursday, March 20

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St., Charlestown

Wednesday, March 26

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Boston Elks Lodge, 1 Morrell St., W. Roxbury

Thursday, March 27

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: BPL Grove Hall, 41 Geneva Ave, Dorchester

Friday, March 28

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Boston

For more information regarding the clinics and eligibility, please visit boston.gov/prop-tax-clinics. To register for an in-person clinic appointment, residents are encouraged to contact the Age Strong Commission directly by calling 617-635-4366.

“Our Age Strong Advocates are trained to help our older adults make sure they get the benefits and discounts they’re eligible for,” said Emily K. Shea, Age Strong Commissioner. “In addition, we have many partner departments and organizations at these events so that it is a one-stop shop for our older residents.”

Older residents may be eligible for the following existing resources:

The Property Tax Application Assistance Clinics are hosted in partnership with various City departments including Assessing, Boston Home Center, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, Community Engagement, the Worker Empowerment Cabinet/Boston Tax Help Coalition, and Environment. Additionally, various organizations partnered with the City to host these clinics including Action for l Community Development (ABCD), MassSave, Eversource and National Grid.

These clinics to support older adults with property tax assistance builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and address the rising cost of living facing Boston residents. Mayor Wu continues to fight for residential tax relief legislation for Boston residents impacted by sharp increases in their Fiscal Year 2025 third-quarter property tax bills. This refiled tax proposal expands on Mayor Wu’s relief package that passed the City Council and House of Representatives last year. Additionally, Mayor Wu and her administration have helped more families become homeowners than in any other three-year period since 1998 and adopted new policies and programs to reduce the cost of utility bills for homeowners.