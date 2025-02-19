Governor Abbott Corrects The Record On School Choice At Texas Policy Summit In Austin

TEXAS, February 19 - February 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today corrected the record on school choice and highlighted the real facts of the program which will benefit all Texas families during the keynote address at the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s (TPPF) annual Texas Policy Summit in Austin.



“The reality is that those who are entrenched in the status quo do not believe in school choice because it disrupts the monopoly that they have on education,” said Governor Abbott. "Those anti-school choice, they’re going to fight to the very end to discourage members to vote in favor of school choice. But you can tell that we are winning. You can tell that the fight is over because there is a process that shows you the end is near. That is when your opponents have nothing else to resort to other than lying about the facts. Our goal must be to take the actions needed to put Texas on a pathway to having the best education for the kids of our state. Texas must rank No. 1 in educating our kids, and school choice is the path to achieving that goal.”



Speaking to a crowd of over 500 legislative and policy leaders, Governor Abbott pushed back against school choice opponents for criticizing and lying about the impact of a Texas school choice program. The Governor shared the real facts on a universal school choice program in Texas, including that public education will continue to be fully funded; every Texas family across every region, demographic, and socioeconomic background will have access to a school choice program; per-student funding is at an all-time high of over $15,000; and parents who homeschool their children will have control over their curriculum.



Additionally, the Governor reiterated that property taxes continue to be a top priority, mentioning that Texas must end the loopholes that local taxing entities use to raise Texans property taxes by requiring two-thirds voter approval for all tax increases. The Governor also highlighted Texas’ unprecedented border security efforts and pledged to continue working with the Trump Administration to bolster border security measures that will help secure the border for the next 40 years.



Governor Abbott declared school choice as an emergency item this legislative session during his State of the State Address earlier this month.



The Texas Policy Summit brings together a diverse constituency of legislators, activists, media, and stakeholders to discuss the most pressing state and national issues impacting Texans and Americans.

