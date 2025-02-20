Submit Release
AHA podcast: A Tiered System of Safety — Committing to Zero Harm with WellSpan Health

In this conversation, Carlos Roberts, M.D., urogynecologist, vice president and chief medical officer of the Women and Children service line at WellSpan Health, discusses the organization's commitment to zero harm, its innovative tier structure for daily safety huddles, and its fostered culture of continuous improvement and celebration of patient safety. LISTEN NOW 

