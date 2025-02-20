AHA podcast: A Tiered System of Safety — Committing to Zero Harm with WellSpan Health

In this conversation, Carlos Roberts, M.D., urogynecologist, vice president and chief medical officer of the Women and Children service line at WellSpan Health, discusses the organization's commitment to zero harm, its innovative tier structure for daily safety huddles, and its fostered culture of continuous improvement and celebration of patient safety. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.