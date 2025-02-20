One year after Change Healthcare cyberattack, AHA report discusses lessons learned and continued need to mitigate risk

Nearly one year after the cyberattack on Change Healthcare, the AHA released a report highlighting the continued need for health care organizations to strengthen cybersecurity efforts and mitigate risk.

“The cyberattack on Change Healthcare in February 2024 disrupted health care operations on an unprecedented national scale, endangering patients' access to care, disrupting critical clinical and eligibility operations, and threatening the solvency of the nation's provider network,” the report said.

Among other areas, the report highlights lessons learned, including how third-party cyber risk is the most significant and disruptive cyber threat to health care; actions health care organizations can take to mitigate cyber risk; and resources from the AHA and federal government that can assist organizations with strengthening cybersecurity efforts.

