Reserve Cyber Warfare Technicians and Maritime Cyber Warfare Officers Elevate Navy Cyber Operations

Just as adversaries seek exploitable vulnerabilities in traditional warfare, they also leverage cyber-operations in an effort to gain operational advantage. Cyber capabilities function both as a non-kinetic offensive weapon and force multiplier supporting other domains—such as anti-missile defense at sea or the protection of space-based assets.

Prior to the creation of the MCWO community, the Navy relied on Information Warfare (IW) officers, including Cryptologic Warfare (CW) and Information Professional (IP) specialists, to fill cyber-related billets within the cyber operations forces. With the establishment of the Reserve MCWO specialty, Reserve officers can build focused expertise, deepening the Navy’s bench of cyber talent.

“Reserve Maritime Cyber Warfare Officers bolster U.S. Navy Reserve Information Warfare Community (IWC) cyber capabilities, ensuring the Navy maintains a decisive edge in modern warfare,” said Rear Adm. Gregory Emery, Commander, Naval Information Force Reserve. “Their specialized skill sets enable us to confront emerging threats and strengthen our strategic advantage.”

To meet the growing complexity of the cyber domain, the Navy Reserve’s MCWO and CWT communities continue to refine their training pipelines and development programs. CWTs and MCWOs, working alongside other IW professionals, are advancing in proficiency and readiness. The Reserve component aligns closely with supported commands, predominantly contributing to cyberspace planning and defense activities—ensuring cyber warfare is a core element of warfare planning and execution.

“The seamless integration of Reserve Sailors into active-duty missions is critical to our success,” said Capt. Daniel Krowe, Reserve Maritime Cyber Warfare Community Lead. “Readiness is essential to operationalizing our Reserve IW Sailors and amplifying their effectiveness.”

Cyber operations play an indispensable role at the OLW. Sailors within the IWC must be both technically skilled and strategically minded, recognizing that cyberspace is a domain where state and non-state actors pose significant threats to U.S. interests. Effective cyber operations require both technical expertise and a comprehensive understanding of the operational environment and implications of each action.

“Repeated and intentional application of OLW concepts during exercises and training will strengthen Reserve Component MCWO and CWT expertise,” Capt. Krowe continued. “This iterative approach ensures our Sailors maintain a decisive warfighting edge.”

Training exercises, particularly those simulating realistic cyber threats, play a pivotal role in readying Sailors for complex, contested environments. Through events like the MAKO Exercise series—annual Reserve OLW Maritime Operation Center (MOC) exercises—CWT and MCWO personnel refine their skills on simulated watch floors. These scenarios mirror real-world challenges, enabling Reserve Sailors to improve coordination, decision-making, and the delivery of cyber capabilities alongside their active-duty counterparts.

The Navy’s investment in cyber operations reflects a broader acknowledgment of cyberspace as a decisive warfare domain. By cultivating and deploying highly trained CWTs and MCWOs, the Navy ensures it can project influence, defend critical infrastructure, and maintain forward presence in both traditional and digital arenas.

“As we focus on current and future security landscapes, our ability to operate effectively in cyberspace will be a decisive factor in future maritime operations and conflicts,” said Rear Adm. Emery. “Our commitment to mastering cyber operations at the OLW is both a tactical necessity and a strategic imperative.”

In an era where digital networks underpin combat systems, communications, and logistics, the Navy’s integration of cyber capabilities into OLW activities is essential for mission success. Through the dedication and readiness of its Reserve cyber professionals, the Navy will sustain operational superiority in every domain.

As global tensions escalate and adversaries sharpen their cyber tactics, the Navy’s emphasis on cultivating a robust cyber security Reserve Force underscores its resolve. By strengthening the training, expertise, and operational readiness of CWTs and MCWOs, the Navy Reserve is poised to maintain its formidable presence and protect U.S. interests across the physical and digital battlespaces.