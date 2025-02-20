Burlison to Lead Hearing on the State of U.S. Energy Reliability

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) announced the Subcommittee’s first hearing of the 119th Congress, titled “Leading the Charge: Opportunities to Strengthen America’s Energy Reliability.” As the demand for electricity and American energy continues to grow, providers must have the resources and technologies needed to keep pace. This hearing will evaluate issues impacting our power grid, challenges facing new innovation, and policies to reduce energy costs for consumers. The Subcommittee will work to support the Trump Administration’s agenda and explore innovative ways to cut back on burdensome regulations and streamline permitting processes.

“Hard working Americans deserve affordable, reliable energy. For far too long, suffocating regulations and unnecessary red tape have stifled innovation, hamstrung energy producers, and driven up prices for American families and businesses. This subcommittee stands ready to assist President Trump in the fight to restore American energy dominance and ensure Americans have reliable energy at lower prices. During next week’s hearing, we will push back on the Biden Administration’s excessive regulations and champion needed reforms. It is time to cut prices, grow our economy, and support American-made energy,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burlison.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Leading the Charge: Opportunities to Strengthen America’s Energy Reliability”

DATE: Wednesday, February 26, 2024

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Alex Epstein, President and Founder, Center for Industrial Progress

Mandy Gunasekara, Former Chief of Staff, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Alex Herrgott, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Permitting Institute

###