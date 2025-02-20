Curio and Energy Northwest Announce Expanded Partnership to Enhance Nuclear Fuel Recycling

Curio CEO McGinnis and ENW CNO Grover Hettel handshake after signing MOU Curio CEO McGinnis and ENW CNO Grover Hettel signing MOU

Curio and Energy Northwest expand their partnership to advance nuclear fuel recycling and sustainability with NuCycle technology.

This expanded partnership with Energy Northwest is a testament to our shared vision of advancing nuclear fuel recycling technologies"” — Edward McGinnis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curio , an innovative leader in advanced nuclear technologies, is pleased to announce an expanded and strengthened partnership with Energy Northwest , a joint operating agency and nuclear energy operator located in eastern Washington, through a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration aims to advance the recycling of nuclear fuel and explore new avenues in nuclear energy sustainability.Curio and Energy Northwest announced their initial partnership in 2022.The expanded partnership includes several key initiatives:· Deployment of NuCycle Technology: Curio will work with Energy Northwest to deploy its advanced NuCycle technology to recycle used nuclear fuel from Energy Northwest’s nuclear energy facility -- Columbia Generating Station.· Supply of Recycled Products: The partnership will explore the potential supply of recycled products, including uranium hexafluoride (UF6), from Curio to Energy Northwest, enhancing the reuse of nuclear materials.· TRISO Fuel Recycling: Joint efforts will evaluate how Curio's NuCycle unit operations can be adapted to Energy Northwest’s preferred TRISO-fuel configurations, aiming for the development and demonstration of recycling processes for these fuel types. TRISO fuel is necessary for operating the X-energy reactor technology that is planned to be used for Energy Northwest’s potential small modular reactor (SMR) project in the Northwest.· Co-location Feasibility: Curio will assist in assessing and advising on the feasibility of co-locating a NuCycle demonstration facility near Columbia Generating Station, potentially streamlining operations and logistics.· Further Collaboration: Additional areas of cooperation will include recycling options, off-take requirements, and transportation logistics, ensuring a safe and holistic approach to nuclear fuel management.Ed McGinnis, CEO of Curio, stated, "This expanded partnership with Energy Northwest is a testament to our shared vision of advancing nuclear fuel recycling technologies. Together, we are setting the stage for a more sustainable nuclear power landscape, where efficiency and environmental stewardship go hand in hand."“We are proud of our continued partnership with Curio and applaud Curio’s commitment to invest in the technology needed to recycle used nuclear fuel in a responsible way,” said Bob Schuetz, CEO ofEnergy Northwest. “This nascent technology represents a paradigm shift for the commercial nuclear energy industry and a viable path forward for clean, and reliable power for the Pacific Northwest.This MOU reflects both organizations' dedication to promoting a sustainable, secure and economically viable nuclear fuel cycle, leveraging Curio's cutting-edge technology and Energy Northwest's operational expertise.

