SOCIALFORK RAMPS UP CONTENT PRODUCTION AS IT READIES FOR LAUNCH IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Socialfork , a Phoenix based startup has announced it will begin content production in Phoenix on March 1st, as it prepares to launch its website and mobile apps this Summer.Socialfork is new video city guide designed to help users discover the best experiences their city has to offer in food, drinks, nightlife, entertainment, shopping, culture, and more. “Our goal is to change the way people plan their life’s adventures, in a uniquely entertaining and visual way,” says Kevin Wilkey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Socialfork. “With Socialfork, you can explore the city from the palm of your hand and get recommendations from lifestyle experts who know the city best.”The Company desires to bring an honest and transparent approach to the selection process for the businesses it features. “We curate our recommendations from a variety of resources. We then research and validate those experiences with our team of lifestyle experts,” said Isabella Wilkey, Co-Founder, at Socialfork, “but most importantly, we do not charge any business featured, nor do we sell them advertising, or accept compensation of any kind. Our goal is to provide our community with real recommendations, while promoting local businesses that are providing unique experiences for their guests.”All of the content featured on Socialfork is designed for mobile consumption, with a max running time of no more than three minutes - making it fun and easy to consume. “Maybe you want to explore dinner options while waiting in line for your morning coffee”, says Kevin Wilkey. “In addition to our content, the app offers users a “chat feature” that allows them to chat with local experts to get personalized recommendations for dinner, drinks, and more.Best of all, the Socialfork website and mobile apps are free to use. The platforms are also free of politics, hard news, or negative content of any kind. “We’re focused on positive content only,” says Isabella Wilkey, “we want everything we do to be a positive force for our users, the community, and the businesses we feature.”Television PilotSocialfork is also producing a new unscripted series titled Socialites, which will follow the Socialfork cast as they each struggle amidst the chaos and pressures of commercial content production. “We have a talented and motivated cast who are all balancing their personal and professional lives with the demanding preparation and production requirements associated with Socialfork,” said Kevin Wilkey, “it made sense to let the cameras roll as each of their personal journeys unfold.”The Company intends to shop Socialites to Netflix and other streaming networks.About SocialforkSocialfork was founded by Kevin Wilkey and Isabella Wilkey. The Company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The Socialfork leadership team consists of seasoned industry professionals from the film, television, and hospitality industry. The Company plans to launch in Phoenix this Summer followed by rapid expansion in 2025/2026 across strategic feeder markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Austin and Nashville.Additional information can be found at the Company’s website www.socialfork.com

