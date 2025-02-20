New Haven Barracks / DLS / Criminal No License

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B5000713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick                             

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2025 at 0023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Dakin Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATIONS: DLS, Criminal No License

 

ACCUSED: Xin S. Jin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection with Dakin Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Xin S. Jin (36). Through investigation, Troopers discovered Jin’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Jin was also found to be operating without a valid license and was previously convicted of the same offense.  

 

Jin was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Jin was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on April 7, 2025, at 1230 hours.

 

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1221, “Condition Of Vehicle” ($105, 0 points).

                  23 VSA 513, “Misuse Of Number Plates” ($162, 0 points).

                  23 VSA 301, “Persons Required To Register” ($162, 0 points).

                  23 VSA 1125, “Obstructing Windshields” ($220, 0 points).

                  23 VSA 676, “Operating After Suspension/Revocation/Refusal” ($249, 0 points).

                  23 VSA 601, “Operating Without A License” ($162, 2 points).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2025, 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

