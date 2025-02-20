Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Ryan Riegler                      

STATION:  Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/25 at approximately 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaw's of Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:        Alonzo Kidder                                       

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Alonzo Kidder appeared to be intoxicated in the area of Shaw's in Waterbury, VT. Alonzo had active conditions that he could not consume alcohol. Alonzo was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:      04/03/2025 at 0830 hours      

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

