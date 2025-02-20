Berlin Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 02/19/25 at approximately 1750 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaw's of Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Alonzo Kidder
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Alonzo Kidder appeared to be intoxicated in the area of Shaw's in Waterbury, VT. Alonzo had active conditions that he could not consume alcohol. Alonzo was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
