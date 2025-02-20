Berlin Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3001108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 02/19/25 at approximately 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaw's of Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Alonzo Kidder

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Alonzo Kidder appeared to be intoxicated in the area of Shaw's in Waterbury, VT. Alonzo had active conditions that he could not consume alcohol. Alonzo was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

