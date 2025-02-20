Public meeting announcements for updates to Regional Long-Range Land Transportation Plan

Main, News Posted on Feb 19, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is providing notice of virtual public meetings for updates to the Regional Long-Range Land Transportation Plans for Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island (The Plan).

The new regional long-range plans, titled “Federal-Aid Highways 2035 Transportation Plans for the Districts of Maui, Hawai‘i, and Kaua‘i,” were last updated in July 2014. Since then, Hawai‘i as a state has experienced changes in population, development, and travel needs. The plan embraces the values of the people of Hawai‘i and identifies existing and future needs for the movement of people and goods utilizing all modes of land-based transportation.

The plan for each district is then incorporated in the “Statewide Long Range Land Transportation Plan” which informs the “Hawai‘i Statewide Transportation Plan” (HSTP). These are policy documents that establish the framework to be used in the planning of Hawai‘i’s transportation system and guide documents like the “Statewide Transportation Improvement Program” (STIP). The goals and objectives identified in the HSTP provide the keys to the development of an integrated, multimodal transportation system for the safe, efficient, and effective movement of people and goods throughout Hawai‘i.

These meetings will allow input from stakeholders and communities across the island to assist in the planning process of the island’s transportation system’s facilities and programs, and outline policies and investment strategies to proactively address projected future needs.

The Microsoft Teams meetings for public input on the Kaua‘i plans will be on the following dates:

Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., join the meeting here.

Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., join the meeting here.

The Microsoft Teams meetings for public input on the Hawai‘i Island plans will be on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 5, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., join the meeting here.

Thursday, March 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., join the meeting here.

Those that cannot attend the virtual public meetings are encouraged to visit the project website via: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/other/other-related-links/hawaii-statewide-long-range-transportation-plan/ and provide input via HDOT’s online survey, which will be on the plan web page as it becomes available.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability or to request language interpretation, contact the HDOT, Public Affairs Office at 808-587-2160 as soon as possible. Requests made at least two weeks prior to the event have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled.

###