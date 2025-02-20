Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (“e.l.f. Beauty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELF), a cosmetics company based in Oakland, California.

About the Investigation

On November 20, 2024, Bloomberg reported that the “chief executive officer of Muddy Waters Capital said he is shorting the stock because he has concerns linked to the Oakland, California-based firm’s revenue.” Then, on February 7, 2025, Bloomberg reported that the Company’s shares were down “by as much as 28%, after the cosmetics company lowered fiscal-year projections for sales and profits.”

Contact

If you have any information or would like information concerning this investigation, please click here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs’ Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

For more information, click here or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Jay Eng, Esq.

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

(800) 516-9926

Email: law@bermantabacco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.