myPlace Health Celebrates One Year Serving Communities in Need across Los Angeles

Join myPlace for a day of celebration and community connection on February 26th.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myPlace Health , an integrated care delivery organization launched by SCAN Group (SCAN) and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) , is hosting a community open house commemorating the one-year anniversary of its first Care Center in Los Angeles.The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST at the myPlace Care Center located at 121 S. Mountain View Ave, Los Angeles, California 90057.myPlace Health provides personalized care to older adults with significant healthcare needs through the PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model. Since opening its doors in February 2024, myPlace Health has become a vital community resource, providing access to primary and specialty medical care, comprehensive health plan coverage, transportation to appointments, prescription drugs, nutritious meals, and social engagement.“This milestone is a testament to the commitment of our sponsors and the dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to provide personalized, high-quality care to our participants,” said Robbie Pottharst, CEO of myPlace Health. “Seeing the positive impact on the lives of our participants, their families, and the community at large is heartwarming and motivates us to continue our mission of enhancing the well-being of fragile and disabled older adults in our community."Guests who attend the event will have the opportunity to learn more about the comprehensive care and services myPlace Health provides to older adults, enabling them to remain living safely in their home for as long as possible without moving into a nursing home. They can also tour the state-of-the-art facility, meet the myPlace Health care team, and enjoy live music and light refreshments.“Together with our local corporate sponsor, SCAN, our deep community partnerships, and our care team of healthcare heroes, we are poised to make a positive impact that extends from our participants to their families and the community at large,” added Pottharst.For more information on myPlace Health or its services, please visit www.myplacehealth.com About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health was established in 2021 by SCAN Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), two not-for-profit healthcare leaders with extensive experience serving low-income and high-needs older adults, as an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace Health delivers comprehensive health coverage, services, and support through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and operates as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans. To learn more, visit https://www.myplacehealth.com/ or follow myPlace Health on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.