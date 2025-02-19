The license of a massage therapist in Thurston County suspended due to rape charge

Submit Release
February 19, 2025

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Thurston County massage therapist Joel Allan Maislin (MA61349238) pending further legal action.

Charges state that while performing a massage, Maislin carried out explicit sexual misconduct on at least two patients. Maislin was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in Thurston County Superior Court.

The suspension prohibits Maislin from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health and Board of Massage protect and promote public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

