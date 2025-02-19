NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox names Tim Davis as Interim Executive Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality

NEWS RELEASE

Feb. 19, 2025

Contacts:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

801-243-2290 | [email protected]

Gov. Cox names Tim Davis as Interim Executive Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 19, 2025) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Tim Davis as the executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), pending approval by the Utah State Senate.

Davis currently serves as the Deputy Great Salt Lake Commissioner, where he plays a key role in coordinating the efforts of state and federal agencies, local governments and stakeholders to protect and restore the Great Salt Lake. With more than 25 years of experience in water and land policy, Davis has led four different state water agencies in Utah and Montana, overseeing critical programs in water quality, water rights and drinking water.

“Tim’s leadership in water policy and environmental management will be invaluable as we work to develop resiliency in Utah’s water systems, including the Great Salt Lake,” Gov. Cox said. “His deep expertise will help us navigate challenges while ensuring the long-term health of Utah’s natural resources.”

Prior to his role in the Great Salt Lake Commissioner’s Office, Davis served as the director of Utah’s Division of Drinking Water, where he led efforts to enhance drinking water safety, coordinated a multi-agency water conservation and growth planning initiative and strengthened relationships with local water providers. He has also held leadership positions in Montana’s natural resource and environmental agencies, where he oversaw strategic planning efforts and policy reforms.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and serve the people of Utah,” Davis said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at DEQ to advance smart policies that protect our air, land and water while supporting Utah’s future.”

Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in History from Willamette University and has represented Utah and Montana on numerous regional and national boards, including serving as Chair of the Western States Water Council and representing six states on the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators Board of Directors.

Tim Davis’ headshot can be found here.