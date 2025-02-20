466th Fighter Squadron Honored by new Utah Civil Air Patrol Squadron

Leadership from the 419th Fighter Wing and Operations Group attended the activation ceremony of the first Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Utah Wing Squadron in seven years. The new Diamondback Cadet squadron honored the U.S. Air Force Reserve 466th Fighter Squadron, 419th Fighter Wing, by adopting their logo of the Diamondback viper. The event took place at the Utah Military Academy, Camp Williams Campus, Lehi, Utah, on January 9, 2025.

Col. Ronald Sloma, 419th Fighter Wing commander, said, “We put a lot of value in connecting to our local community, particularly future generations, so they can understand our mission. Events like this ensures outstanding young people, like these in the new Diamondback Cadet Squadron, familiarize themselves with what we do and how we contribute to the Nation’s Defense.”

Col. Andreas Wesemann, CAP Utah Wing commander, emphasized the CAP’s core values: integrity, volunteer service, excellence, and respect.

The CAP cadets uphold similar values and strong principles comparable to the Air Force. This makes military service a natural consideration for Cadets who desire to serve their communities and country. For those with an interest in flying and aircraft maintenance, they will greatly benefit from mentorship that is not easily available without these kinds of community ties.

“These relationships of a mutual friendship provide tremendous value to anyone considering a life of Military Service,” said Col. Shad Stromberg, 419th Operations Group commander. “It’s always beneficial to put a plan together if you think you want to be a fighter pilot or part of the F-35 operations team. We’re excited for these young cadets to start exploring future opportunities and we’re ecstatic they want to develop a close relationship with the 466th Fighter Squadron.”

During the ceremony, Wesemann said, “I challenge each cadet to rise above, to be different. Whether in uniform or not, you represent something greater than yourself. The Civil Air Patrol is part of the Air Force Total Force... Always remember what you stand for and the legacy you uphold."

Preparing for future challenges and opportunities, the 419th Fighter Wing and 466th Fighter Squadron see this as a way to help these vibrant young men and women make informed decisions about service in the Military, Air Force, or Air Force Reserve and open their eyes to new prospects for future and competitive career paths.

Assuming command of the Diamondback Cadet Squadron, 1st Lt. Casey Smith said, "My goal is to prepare you for whatever you want to do after school. Whether it's a service academy, college, technical school, or a job, you'll be able to stand up proudly and say, 'I'm ready.'"

Comprised of approximately 11 outstanding young cadets, we wish the new squadron well and look forward to future collaborative activities as they take flight.