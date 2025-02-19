Lawsuit against Norwalk for unlawful ban on homeless shelters moves forward

“We are pleased to proceed with our case and to protect the public’s interest in the rule of law,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Norwalk’s ban on new housing for unhoused individuals and lower-income households at risk of homelessness is illegal. At a time when affordability issues are a top concern for Californians, we should be doing everything in our power to help — not hurt — those struggling to keep a roof over their heads or lacking housing altogether. We look forward to holding the city accountable.”

“Far from being a threat, availability of safe shelter and supportive services brings stability and makes communities stronger,” said Department of Housing & Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “We will continue to fight to hold Norwalk and all others accountable for planning for the housing needs of residents at all income levels.”

Governor Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the city of Norwalk on November 4, 2024, to compel the city to overturn its unlawful ordinance banning the establishment of new homeless shelters and other housing. The lawsuit alleges that the city’s ban violates numerous state laws. The lawsuit was filed after multiple warnings and actions by the state, including revocation of the city’s housing element compliance.