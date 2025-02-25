Human in Motion Robotics Announces First Sale of XoMotion™ to Synaptic Health in Calgary, Canada

The first rehab center in Canada to integrate XoMotion™

VANCOUVER, CANADA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human in Motion Robotics, a leading innovator in the field of robotic exoskeletons, today announced a landmark achievement: the inaugural sale of its revolutionary XoMotion™ robotic exoskeleton to Synaptic Health, a premier rehabilitation center in Calgary, Alberta. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in neurological rehabilitation, empowering individuals with mobility impairments to reclaim their independence and transforming the delivery of care.The XoMotion Exoskeleton stands apart as the only fully actuated, all-joint robotic system that mirrors natural human movement. Unlike anything currently available, it represents a breakthrough in neurorehabilitation by enabling individuals with spinal cord injuries, stroke-related mobility impairments, and neuromotor conditions to regain movement with unprecedented ease and control."We are thrilled to announce the first sale of XoMotion-R to Synaptic Health," said Siamak Arzanpour, CEO of Human in Motion Robotics. "This is a major milestone for our company and a significant step forward in our mission to help people with mobility impairments. Designed for use in the rehab setting, we believe that XoMotion-R has the potential to revolutionize the way rehabilitation therapy is delivered and to help countless individuals regain their mobility."Synaptic Health’s early adoption of XoMotio provides a new pathway for patients, offering an alternative to costly, inaccessible mobility solutions and ensuring that those in need can experience the benefits of this technology firsthand.“This partnership is about more than just technology—it’s about empowerment, independence, and real choice for Canadians living with mobility challenges,” said Uyen Nguyen, Executive Director & Lead Physiotherapist at Synaptic Health. “We are committed to leading the charge in bringing transformative innovations to the neurorehabilitation community, breaking down financial and physical barriers in the process.”XoMotion AvailabilityHuman in Motion Robotics recently received its Medical Devices Establishment License to market and sell XoMotion-R in Canada, marking a significant milestone as the first step toward providing widespread global access to patients and care providers. XoMotion is now available for acquisition in rehabilitation and research facilities in Canada and is globally available to scientific investigators conducting rehabilitation or robotics research. For more information visit humaninmotion.com, or to request a demonstration, please contact Human in Motion at info@humaninmotion.com.About Human in Motion RoboticsHuman in Motion Robotics is a leading innovator in robotic mobility and humanoid technology, dedicated to developing advanced solutions that improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals. Our mission is to transform the landscape of personal mobility through cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design.About Synaptic HealthSynaptic Health is a leading rehabilitation center in Canada that specializes in helping patients with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions. The center offers a variety of innovative rehabilitation programs, including robotic therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy. Synaptic Health is committed to providing its patients with the highest quality care and helping them achieve their rehabilitation goals.For media inquiries, please contact:

