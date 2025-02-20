Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set to Surge to $9.8 Billion by 2035 at a 6.7% CAGR

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Research Report

Valued at $4.5 billion in 2023, the enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2035.

The global enteral feeding devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical nutrition support. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 years and older is expected to reach approximately 1.4 billion by 2030. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 years and older is expected to reach approximately 1.4 billion by 2030.Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesChronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases have seen a notable increase globally. In 2022, the National Cancer Institute reported 20 million new cancer cases worldwide. These conditions often impair normal food intake, increasing the demand for enteral feeding devices to ensure adequate nutrition.Technological AdvancementsInnovations in enteral feeding devices have enhanced their safety, efficiency, and patient comfort. Developments include user-friendly designs, portable feeding pumps, and advanced materials that reduce the risk of infections and improve patient compliance. These advancements are expected to further drive market growth.Enteral Feeding Devices Market SegmentationThe enteral feeding devices market is segmented based on product type, age group, application, end user, and region.By Product Type• Enteral Feeding Pumps: Dominated the market share in 2023. These devices offer precise control over the rate and volume of nutrition delivered, ensuring accurate administration of nutrients and medications. Their versatility in accommodating various feeding regimens makes them indispensable in clinical settings.• Enteral Feeding Tubes: Including enterostomy, nasoenteric, and oroenteric feeding tubes. Enterostomy tubes are further categorized into gastrostomy, jejunostomy, and gastrojejunostomy tubes.• Enteral Syringes• Giving Sets• ConsumablesBy Age Group• Adults: This segment dominated the market in 2023, attributed to the increasing geriatric population and the rise in chronic diseases among adults. As individuals age, they are more susceptible to conditions requiring long-term enteral nutrition support.• PediatricsBy Application• Neurological Disorders: Held the largest market share in 2023. Conditions such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries often result in dysphagia, necessitating enteral feeding to ensure adequate nutrition.• Cancer: Further segmented into head & neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and others.• Gastrointestinal Diseases• Malnutrition• Other ApplicationsBy End User• Hospitals: Accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Hospitals serve as primary centers for acute and critical care, where patients with diverse medical conditions require specialized nutrition support, including enteral feeding.• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)• Home CareBy Region• North America: Dominated the market share in 2023, driven by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong adoption of enteral nutrition.• Europe• Asia-Pacific: Expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/704 Key Players in the Enteral Feeding Devices MarketThe enteral feeding devices market is competitive, with several key players contributing to its growth. Notable companies include:• Moog Inc.• B. Braun SE• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA• Cardinal Health Inc.• Cook Group• Boston Scientific Corporation• Danone• Avanos Medical, Inc.• Becton, Dickinson, and Company• Nestlé S.A.• Amsino International, Inc.• Applied Medical Technology, Inc.These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position.The enteral feeding devices market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by demographic shifts, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and continuous technological advancements. The enteral feeding devices market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by demographic shifts, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and continuous technological advancements. As healthcare systems worldwide recognize the importance of enteral nutrition in patient care, the demand for efficient and patient-friendly enteral feeding devices is expected to rise, offering significant opportunities for industry stakeholders. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

