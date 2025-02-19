Recipient: Recipient Name Namita A. Goyal, MD Namita A. Goyal, M.D. UC Irvine Health

200 S. Manchester Ave, Suite 110

Orange, CA 92868-3214

United States namitag@hs.uci.edu Issuing Office: Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) United States Secondary Issuing Offices

Dear Dr. Goyal:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter CBER-24-677324 dated October 10, 2024. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you from your responsibility to take all necessary steps to ensure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations. The Agency expects you and your firm to continuously comply with the law and will monitor your state of compliance.



Sincerely,

/S/

Melissa J. Mendoza, JD

Director

Office of Compliance and Biologics Quality

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research