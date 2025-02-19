Submit Release
Broadwind Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date

CICERO, Ill., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference: 877-407-9716
   

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Wednesday, March 12, 2025:

Teleconference Replay: 844-512-2921
Conference ID:  13751146
   

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com


IR CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC
BWEN@val-adv.com

