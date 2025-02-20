Pets Living Their Best Lives: The pet wellness trend that’s seeing Aussies put their money where their pets mouths are

Laura V with wonderfur

Australians are embracing pet wellness with premium nutrition, supplements & holistic care—boosting longevity, gut health & behavior.

I’ve worked with thousands of dogs and their owners, I recommend products for overall wellness, that are high-quality and backed by scientific evidence, such as Wonderfur,” — laura vissaritis

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pets Living Their Best Lives: The pet wellness trend that’s seeing Aussies put their money where their pets mouths areOnce, our pets were just animals in our homes. Now, they sleep in our beds, have Instagram accounts, and are pampered with premium nutrition just like us. Welcome to the $4 billion-a-year pet wellness boom , where owners are prioritising gut health, longevity, and functional nutrition as much as they do for themselves.This shift in mindset towards a preventative rather than a reactive approach to the health of our pets in Australia has contributed to Australians now spending over $33 billion annually on pet care, with more pet owners opting for natural, holistic nutrition .The demand for pet supplements and functional foods—once a niche market—is now skyrocketing, following trends seen in the US and Asia-Pacific. From gourmet meals to scientifically backed supplements, the pet wellness boom is reshaping how we think about nutrition, behaviour, and longevity for our pets.Pet healthcare products such as dietary supplements and treatments for fleas, ticks and worms make up 9% of all ongoing spending by Aussie pet owners - equating to an estimated $2.9 billion in sales per annum .In Australia almost seven million households own a pet and according to an Animal Medicines Australia Report 20% of Australians have given their pets premium or expensive human food . On fact the same report says fewer owners are now buying food for their pets from the supermarket: from 74% to 64% of dog owners and from 84% to 70% of cat owners.Pet health professionals say they’ve noticed growth in interest in a more natural, holistic approach to pet care and in prolonging our pets’ lives in Australia, with about one in four of us sourcing natural ingredients or nutritionally complete food products .Renowned animal behaviorist of 15 years, Laura Vissaritis, (or Laura V) who has appeared on TV programs such as the ABC’s New Leash On Life, Channel Nine’s The Pet Rescuers and has regular radio segments on 3AW, is committed to a world where our pets live their best and longest lives.Trend toward higher-quality pet food ingredients “More than anything, pet owners are increasingly savvy to nutrition being truly the foundation of health. In Australia, data shows pet owners are more likely to be buying food sourced from the vet and almost 40% are seeking quality ingredients , she says.“Optimising nutrition despite their age, whether they’re young, middle-aged, or even older, we can always make an impact. Investing in high-quality nutrition early on, really does help when we’re talking about longevity and health,” adds Laura.While the average lifespan of a dog is typically between 10–13 years , there’s evidence suggesting that factors like diet, exercise, and veterinary care can help extend a pet’s life. “I’ve seen pets live far longer than expected when they receive holistic care, including functional foods and supplements. These products are essential for maintaining long-term health and vitality," says Laura.In Australia we are starting to see more of these products become available. They can support everything from better gut health to coat condition, dental health and overall wellness.A holistic approach may support better pet behavior"I’ve worked with thousands of dogs and their owners, and I’m constantly keeping up with the latest scientific research. I frequently recommend products for overall wellness, that are high-quality and backed by scientific evidence, such as Wonderfur ,” she adds.“I’ve seen the positive impact it has on problematic dog behaviours.”From lactose-free kefir to anti-inflammatory, green-lipped mussels, pet wellness brands are introducing human-grade, research-backed ingredients into"It’s a game-changer in pet wellness. It’s no secret that the gut microbiome plays a crucial role in a pet’s emotional and physical wellbeing,” says Laura.“Our pets can be more like us than we think: They can come with vitamin deficiencies and pre-existing conditions. So, it’s never a bad idea to invest in supplements that can enhance their wellbeing — and may ultimately save pet owners a lot in healthcare costs.”"These innovative supplements are helping pets live longer, healthier lives while empowering owners to care for them like never before,” she adds.

