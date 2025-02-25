Gear up for game day with official AFL Club Branded Power Banks from Cygnett.

Cygnett has launched officially licensed AFL power banks, featuring all 18 teams, allowing fans to support their favorite teams while keeping devices charged.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cygnett, Australia’s leading tech accessory brand, proudly announces a license agreement with AFL to launch a range of AFL licensed Power Banks, branded for all 18 AFL clubs.Combining Australia’s favourite Power Bank with iconic AFL club branding, Cygnett is powering footy fans 24/7.Launching just in time for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season, these must-have club branded Power Banks will keep footy fans powered and connected, whether they’re cheering from the stands, streaming the game on their phone, or commuting to/from the stadium.Cygnett’s AFL Club Branded Power Banks give fans the option of charging their phone wirelessly courtesy of the ultra-strong magnets that snap the Power Bank securely onto the back of their phone for seamless charging, or alternatively fans can opt to charge their device the traditional way, using the supplied cable via the USB-C port on the Power Bank. No matter the charging preference, Cygnett ensures fans stay powered through every game-day moment and beyond.“Cygnett is thrilled to become an official license partner of the AFL. Powering footy fans is what we do best, and this new AFL license agreement allows supporters to show their team pride while keeping their devices powered throughout the day. Nothing ruins the excitement of an AFL game like a dead phone battery. Thanks to Cygnett and the AFL, fans can stay powered from siren to siren and beyond,” says Jason Carrington, Cygnett CEO.Cygnett AFL licensed Power Banks will go on sale from Feb 19th onwards and will be initially available for purchase through AFL clubs and Cygnett online. Cygnett plans to expand its retail distribution as more stock becomes available.AU RRP: $59.95Charge your phone wirelessly (15W)Charge your phone via USB portUltra-lightweight design (104 grams)Allowed on planes (carry-on only)Pre-charged & game-day ready2-year warranty5,000 mAh battery capacityFor more Information contact

