GREEN IDEAS® PLAYS KEY ROLE IN LEED® CERTIFICATION OF PHOENIX SKY HARBOR AIRPORT T4S1 PROJECT

Green Ideas plays key support role with McCarthy Building Companies in the recent LEED SILVER certification of the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport T4S1 project.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green IdeasBuilding Science Consultants has supported McCarthy Building Companies with their LEED General Contractor responsibilities for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport T4S1 project which was recently certified at the LEEDSILVER level by the U.S. Green Building Council.Designed by Smith Group JJR and Corgan Architects, the T4S1 project is the eighth and final concourse at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Terminal 4. The 129,636 SF project is a 3-level concourse with a basement, apron and passenger levels. The project also includes connector and transfer bridges, an expanded security checkpoint, eight new gates, an expansion of the ticketing area, baggage handling upgrades, concessions and retail facilities. The design provides modern passenger amenities and outbound baggage handling processing capacity to support Southwest Airlines' future growth.McCarthy engaged Green Ideas to work with their onsite construction team to drive the high-performance building elements and complete the General Contractor required documentation for achievement of LEED certification for the project. T4S1 marks the 120th LEED certified project that Green Ideas Building Science Consultants has completed since its Arizona founding in in 2002. The company has also just completed the final LEED documentation for the Chase Sapphire Lounge project located within T4S1 with Alston Construction, which is on track to receive it’s LEED certification within the next month.Being at the forefront of sustainable building science, green building, and LEED certifications for over 22 years, Green Ideas is proud of its integral role at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and many other projects across the nation. The T4S1 project demonstrates sustainability leadership and innovation in many ways. Upon completion of the T4S1 project, Green Ideas’ President Charlie Popeck stated “It was a pleasure to work with McCarthy Construction Company, Smith Group JJR and Corgan Architects on this project. We look forward to working with McCarthy on more projects in the future. The General Contractor support services we offer to companies like McCarthy help to streamline the LEED certification process for many GCs across the country”.Visit Green Ideas Building Science Consultants website ( www.Egreenideas.com ) for details about the company’s high-performance LEED certified projects and the building science services that the company offers to the AEC industry. The website highlights which points were achieved in each LEED category for their projects, along with information about how Green Ideas can help you to turn your green ideas into reality!About Green IdeasBuilding Science ConsultantsCharlie Popeck is President and CEO of Green Ideas, a full-service building science consulting firm offering 3D energy and daylight modeling, building commissioning, and world-class LEED certification services. The firm is designated as a LEEDProven Provider by Green Business Certification Inc. Its clients are building owners, architects, engineers, contractors, real estate developers, facility managers, and corporate entities wishing to establish business advantages through high-performance building practices. With a vision as bold as the results they achieve, Green Ideas is dedicated to transforming the market by promoting building science through a “triple bottom line” approach to business operations.

