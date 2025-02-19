Utah and 36 States Urge FDA To Take Action Against Illegal Sale of Counterfeit GLP-1s

February 19, 2025

Utahns will soon see lower costs for critical drugs (GLP-1s) for diabetes and weight loss. These medications have skyrocketed in popularity and particularly in the U.S., these drugs are expensive.

The number of prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs — Ozempic, Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Wegovy —increased by 400% from 2019 to 2023. This surge in demand, combined with supply shortages and high market price, has created opportunities for bad actors to profit unlawfully from these drugs.

Because of concerns about unscrupulous actors, Utah and 36 other states, led by Tennessee, signed a joint letter urging the FDA to take action against those illegally selling counterfeit GLP-1 medications.

Counterfeit GLP-1 medications from countries such as China, Turkey, and India, have entered the U.S. market. These counterfeits may contain harmful contaminants. Additionally, some insulin has been repackaged and sold as Ozempic. Injecting these counterfeit medications can result in severe side effects, which may lead to hospitalization.

Online retailers are illegally selling the active ingredients of GLP-1 drugs to customers, even though they do not have a prescription. These active ingredients may also come from foreign sources or be contaminated.

According to a report from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, the FDA has seized thousands of units of fake Ozempic. Salvatore Ingrassia, a port director for Customs and Border Protection at New York’s JFK Airport, told CBS News that they have found antifreeze and incorrect amounts of active ingredients in these counterfeit drugs.

Counterfeit drugs pose a risk to consumers. Most people cannot easily tell if the drugs they buy are legitimate or fake.

In the joint letter, Utah and the other states say that the FDA should “ramp up enforcement against any compounding pharmacies that may be illegally participating in the market.” The states assert that compound pharmacies are an important way for Americans to receive medication. While many compound pharmacies follow best practices, the states emphasize the importance of the FDA ensuring that compounded GLP-1 drugs are produced safely.

The letter also says that states do play a role in protecting consumers, but many organizations selling counterfeit or unsafe versions of GLP-1 have their operations outside the country. “Concurrent federal action provides the most robust protection against all the illegal and deceptive conduct,” the letter said.

The states concluded by encouraging the FDA to use its powers to conduct investigations and bring forward enforcement actions to protect consumers.

You can read the full letter here.