Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2024 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.29 per share compared to net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2024 were $124.2 million compared to $125.4 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $13.4 million or $1.58 per share compared to net earnings of $14.7 million or $1.72 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024 were $509.5 million compared to $512.8 million last year.

Goodfellow achieved a stable overall performance in 2024 sustained by infrastructure projects and some promising signs from residential housing starts. However, consumer confidence was characterized overall as cautious and restrained as a result of high inflation and interest rates. Despite these challenges, the Company capitalized on its diversified operations and broad customer base across Canada and the United States to maintain its market presence. In the third quarter of 2024, Goodfellow completed strategic asset acquisitions in the United States, representing an important investment in the wholesale distribution of lumber both domestically and for export markets. With evolving geopolitical conditions, this new U.S.-based distribution network positions Goodfellow for future growth.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.25 per share payable on March 19, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.


GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income  
For the years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023  
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited 		 
     
  Years ended
  November 30
2024 		November 30
2023
  $ $
     
Sales 509,541 512,821
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold 387,796 400,461
Selling, administrative and general expenses 101,302 89,841
Net financial costs 2,379 2,429
  491,477 492,731
     
Earnings before income taxes 18,064 20,090
     
Income taxes 4,695 5,402
     
Net earnings 13,369 14,688
     
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings    
     
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation
     net of taxes of $1,984 ($984 in 2023)		 5,103 2,531
     
Total comprehensive income 18,472 17,219
     
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 1.58 1.72



GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited 		   
     
  As at As at
  November 30
2024 		November 30
2023
  $ $
Assets    
Current Assets    
Cash 5,314 28,379
Trade and other receivables 56,601 53,674
Income taxes receivable 6,634 6,286
Inventories 131,284 98,473
Prepaid expenses 4,047 4,215
Total Current Assets 203,880 191,027
     
Non-Current Assets    
Property, plant and equipment 43,883 32,761
Intangible assets 896 1,487
Right-of-use assets 19,936 11,354
Defined benefit plan asset 21,925 15,347
Other assets 1,336 777
Total Non-Current Assets 87,976 61,726
Total Assets 291,856 252,753
     
Liabilities    
Current Liabilities    
Bank indebtedness 5,913 -
Trade and other payables 49,028 37,620
Provision 930 2,789
Current portion of lease liabilities 6,271 4,732
Total Current Liabilities 62,142 45,141
     
Non-Current Liabilities    
Lease liabilities 15,203 8,497
Deferred income taxes 8,303 4,112
Total Non-Current Liabilities 23,506 12,609
Total Liabilities 85,648 57,750
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Share capital 9,309 9,379
Retained earnings 196,899 185,624
  206,208 195,003
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 291,856 252,753



GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
For the years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023    
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

    
  Years ended
  November 30
2024 		November 30
2023
  $ $
Operating Activities    
Net earnings 13,369 14,688
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
     Property, plant and equipment 4,188 3,311
     Intangible assets 591 602
     Right-of-use assets 4,787 4,697
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (183) (139)
Accretion expense on provision - 271
Provision (1,859) (397)
Income taxes 4,695 5,402
Interest expense 1,077 996
Interest on lease liabilities 768 431
Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense 509 (212)
Other 46 24
  27,988 29,674
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items (24,102) 24,213
Interest paid (1,918) (1,367)
Income taxes paid (2,836) (9,552)
  (28,856) 13,294
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (868) 42,968
     
Financing Activities    
Payment of lease liabilities (5,170) (5,350)
Redemption of shares (892) (456)
Dividends paid (6,375) (8,539)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (12,437) (14,345)
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (15,690) (3,836)
Decrease in intangible assets - 7
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 576 147
Other assets (559) 18
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (15,673) (3,664)
     
Net change in cash (outflow) (28,978) 24,959
Cash beginning of year 28,379 3,420
Cash (bank indebtedness), end of year (599) 28,379
Cash position is comprised of:    
Cash 5,314 28,379
Bank overdraft (5,913) -
  (599) 28,379



GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For years ended November 30, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
       
  Share
Capital 		Retained
Earnings 		Total
  $ $ $
       
Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779
       
Net earnings - 14,688 14,688
Other comprehensive income - 2,531 2,531
       
Total comprehensive income - 17,219 17,219
       
Dividend - (8,539) (8,539)
Redemption of Shares (40) (416) (456)
       
Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003
       
Net earnings - 13,369 13,369
Other comprehensive income - 5,103 5,103
       
Total comprehensive income - 18,472 18,472
       
Dividend - (6,375) (6,375)
Redemption of Shares (70) (822) (892)
       
Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208


From: Goodfellow Inc.
  Patrick Goodfellow
  President and CEO
  T: 450 635-6511
  F: 450 635-3730
  info@goodfellowinc.com

