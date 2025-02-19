INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) securities between February 28, 2023 and January 10, 2025 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

TransMedics investors have until April 15, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the TransMedics class action lawsuit.

Case Allegations

TransMedics is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure patients. The Company developed the Organ Care System (“OCS”) to transform organ preservation by replicating many aspects of the organ’s natural living and functioning environment outside of the human body. TransMedics’ logistics services include aviation transportation, ground transportation, and other coordination activities.

The TransMedics lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements during the Class Period about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (2) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices, hid safety issues, and generally lacked safety oversight; and (3) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk.

The truth began to emerge on February 21, 2024 when U.S. Representative Paul Gosar issued a letter accusing TransMedics of misconduct, including that “TransMedics is not a collaborative partner in transplantation as administrators continue to push back against its coercive tactics.” The next day, The Daily Caller published an article highlighting the allegations in Representative Gosar’s letter, noting that “TransMedics Aviation carries significantly higher costs than [hospitals’] current providers. Some transplant centers have reported being pressured to use TransMedics’ captive aircraft, at nearly double the cost, or risk losing access to TransMedics’ life saving device.”

On this news, the price of TransMedics stock fell by $2.18 per share, or 2.5%, to close at $84.81 per share on February 22, 2024.

The truth was fully revealed on January 10, 2025 when Scorpion Capital issued a scathing report about TransMedics (the “Report”), claiming the Company overbills hospitals that use its services; stating the Company provides patients with organs previously rejected by reputable physicians through physicians who TransMedics paid; and verifying the allegations in Representative Gosar’s letter. In particular, the Report details the Company’s “OCS Liver, [is] a gimmick used not for any clinical benefit but for a) off-label use for scheduling [and] b) by questionable centers whom we believe receive kickbacks and organs in exchange for taking them on the device”; “TransMedics OCS devices are plagued by failures leading to the loss of a significant percentage of organs”; and “TransMedics data was always under scrutiny because of multiple violations . . . and warning letters . . . because the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] was aware that they are not conducting themselves in the most honest manner.”

On this news, the price of TransMedics stock fell by $3.74 per share, or 5.15%, to close at $68.81 per share on January 10, 2025. TransMedics stock then fell a further $4.76 per share, or 6.9%, to close at $64.05 per share on January 13, 2025.

