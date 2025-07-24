Artisan Tile Wins National Terrazzo Award for Wayne County Criminal Justice Center Project

DETROIT'S WAYNE COUNTY Criminal Justice Center, completed in 2023, boasts an award-winning terrazzo installation, including 248 wall panels in precast terrazzo. (Morgen Panning, courtesty of Artisan Tile) AN HONOR AWARD from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association recognized the Artisan Tile company's outstanding work in the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. AN EPOXY TERRAZZO FLOOR enhances durability and ease of maintenance in Detroit's new courthouse.

Terrazzo walls and floors define Detroit’s new justice center, where Artisan Tile’s craftsmanship has earned national recognition for excellence.

Artisan Tile’s craftsmanship at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center exemplifies terrazzo’s lasting impact in civic spaces. We’re proud to honor their work with this award.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has honored Artisan Tile of Brighton, Michigan, for its outstanding epoxy terrazzo installation at the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center in Detroit, completed in 2023. The installation is one of 17 projects to receive one of the association's 2025 Honor Awards, which were presented on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at the association's annual convention.The seven-story, four-building justice complex spans one million square feet and consolidates facilities that were previously scattered around the city. With 26 criminal courtrooms and the capacity to house 2,280 detainees, the center serves as a vital civic hub in a revitalized area.The architectural team, HOK of Chicago, envisioned a modern design that emphasizes transparency and dignity. Natural light enhances both the interior and façade, contributing to an inviting and engaging space.Masterful Terrazzo Craftsmanship in a Civic LandmarkTerrazzo precast panels are a defining feature of the interior, creating a unified texture across all seven floors. Artisan Tile installed approximately 4,960 square feet (around 62,000 pounds) of precast terrazzo on the center's walls.Two artisans meticulously crafted and hand-installed 248 4-by-5-foot panels and 48 end caps, ensuring a flawless, polished finish. The staggered, large-format patterning of the terrazzo floor reflects the texture of the adjacent curtain wall.The artisans used suction cups to lift and position the 250-pound panels, carefully aligning the base sections with the expansive floor. Installation required scaffolding along the two-story staircase and lifts for 30-foot walls.The poured-in-place floor layout aligns with key architectural elements, including the stone colonnade and monumental staircase, necessitating precise planning to achieve seamless intersections at walls and corners. NTMA judges praised the project for its exceptional quality, highlighting how Artisan Tile's work brings enduring value to this important civic landmark.About Artisan TileArtisan Tile was founded in 1995 by Jennifer Panning and her father, Ralph Tenaglia. The woman-owned business specializes in large-scale commercial projects across Southeast Michigan. Their portfolio includes notable installations at Detroit Metro Airport's McNamara Terminal, Little Caesars Arena, and various educational and healthcare facilities throughout the region. Artisan Tile's commitment to excellence has earned them other recognition, with four of their projects receiving the Construction Association of Michigan's Project of the Year award since 2018.About NTMA and TerrazzoNTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. The NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to ensure the quality of terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers created terrazzo as an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Wayne County Criminal Justice Center, Artisan Tile

