Avis Budget Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The investigation focuses on whether the Company made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information to investors.

On February 11, 2025, Avis Budget released its Q4 2024 and full-year financial results, reporting a loss of $55.66 per share, compared to a profit of $7.10 per share in Q4 2023. The Company also announced that its CEO would transition to a Board Advisor role on June 30, 2025, with the Chief Transformation Officer set to assume the position.

Following this news, Avis Budget shares fell 6.82% on the same day.

