Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Q4 2024 Financial Results

Declares Dividend of $0.30 per share for Q4 2024

Represents Genco’s 22nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today reported its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Year-to-Date Highlights

Dividend: Declared a $0.30 per share dividend for Q4 2024 22 nd consecutive quarterly dividend Cumulative dividends of $6.615 per share or approximately 45% of our share price 1 Q4 2024 dividend is payable on or about March 18, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of March 11, 2025

Declared a $0.30 per share dividend for Q4 2024 Growth: Acquired the Genco Intrepid, a high specification 2016-built 180,000 dwt Capesize vessel that delivered in October 2024

Acquired the Genco Intrepid, a high specification 2016-built 180,000 dwt Capesize vessel that delivered in October 2024 Financial performance: Net income of $12.7 million for Q4 2024, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 Adjusted EBITDA Q4 2024: $32.7 million FY 2024: $151.2 million, representing a 49% increase over FY 2023 2

Net income of $12.7 million for Q4 2024, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 Voyage revenues: Totaled $99.2 million in Q4 2024 Net revenue 2 was $66.1 million during Q4 2024 Average daily fleet-wide TCE 2 was $18,007 for Q4 2024

Totaled $99.2 million in Q4 2024 Fleet-wide TCE for FY 2024 : $19,107, which outperformed our scrubber-adjusted internal benchmark by approximately $1,600 per day 3 Nearly 30% increase in TCE year-over-year led by the combination of the strong drybulk market and a significant contribution from our commercial platform’s outperformance

: $19,107, which outperformed our scrubber-adjusted internal benchmark by approximately $1,600 per day Estimated TCE to date for Q1 2025: $12,366 for 75% of our owned fleet available days, based on both period and current spot fixtures2





John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During 2024, we grew earnings, while continuing to prioritize the three pillars of Genco’s comprehensive value strategy namely dividends, deleveraging and growth. Consistent with our commitment to returning significant capital to shareholders, we took steps to enhance our dividend policy aimed at increasing cash available for distribution on a quarterly basis. We are pleased to advance our track record of dividends to shareholders through market cycles, as Genco has now declared 22 consecutive quarterly dividends, representing $6.615 per share, or 45% of our stock price.

“At the same time, we’ve made considerable progress renewing our fleet, divesting older, non-core assets near market highs, while opportunistically redeploying proceeds to capitalize on attractive growth opportunities. Specifically, over the last 15 months, we have invested $134 million to replace smaller and less fuel-efficient vessels with modern, high-specification Capesizes, increasing our investments in the fleet since 2021 to $283 million and further expanding our earnings power.”

Mr. Wobensmith concluded, “Importantly, fleet-wide TCE for the full year increased by 29%, reflecting the strong 2024 drybulk market and our sustained outperformance versus our benchmarks. While freight rates have experienced downward volatility in 2025 to date due to seasonal factors, Genco is well positioned to draw on our industry low financial leverage and cash flow breakeven rate as well as significant access to capital to take advantage of attractive opportunities. Over the last several years, we have considerably lowered our financial risk and remain focused on providing sizable returns to shareholders and taking advantage of our balance sheet strength to pursue accretive growth to increase shareholder value.”

1 Genco share price as of February 18, 2025.

2 We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding the Company’s operating performance. Please see Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data below for further reconciliation. Regarding Q1 2025 TCE, actual results will vary from current estimates. Net revenue is defined as voyage revenues minus voyage expenses, charter hire expenses and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges.

3 Our benchmark is defined as the weighted average of the Baltic Supramax Index as published by the Baltic Exchange and the Platts Scrubber/non-Scrubber Fitted Capesize Index net of 5% for commissions, adjusted for our owned-fleet composition as well as the characteristics of our vessels. We compare our actual TCE performance against this benchmark to assess TCE performance. We benchmark our majority scrubber-fitted Capesize fleet against the Platts Scrubber Fitted Capesize Index as we view this as a more relevant benchmark than the Baltic Capesize Index which represents a non-scrubber fitted vessel.



Comprehensive Value Strategy

Genco’s comprehensive value strategy is centered on three pillars:

Dividends: paying sizeable quarterly cash dividends to shareholders

paying sizeable quarterly cash dividends to shareholders Deleveraging: through voluntary debt repayments to maintain low financial leverage, and

through voluntary debt repayments to maintain low financial leverage, and Growth: opportunistically growing and renewing our asset base





This strategy is a key differentiator for Genco, which we believe creates a compelling risk-reward balance to drive shareholder value over the long-term. The Company intends to pay a sizeable quarterly dividend across the cyclicality of the drybulk market while maintaining significant flexibility to grow the fleet through accretive vessel acquisitions.

Key characteristics of our unique platform include:

Low cash flow breakeven rate

Net loan-to-value of 5% 4

Strong liquidity position of $381.3 million at December 31, 2024, which consists of: $44.0 million of cash on the balance sheet $337.3 million of revolver availability

High operating leverage with our scalable fleet across the major and minor bulk sectors

4 Represents the principal amount of our credit facility debt outstanding less our cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024 divided by estimates of the market value of our fleet as of February 18, 2025 from VesselsValue.com. The actual market value of our vessels may vary.



Financial Deleveraging

80% debt reduction since 2021

Debt outstanding: $90.0 million as of December 31, 2024 In Q4 2024, Genco drew down $20.0 million to partially fund the acquisition of the Genco Intrepid, and subsequently paid down $10.0 million in December

We plan to continue to voluntarily pay down debt with a goal of zero net debt in order to enhance our ability to pay meaningful dividends and take advantage of strategic opportunities throughout drybulk market cycles





Fleet Renewal

Acquired the Genco Intrepid, a 2016-built 180,000 dwt Capesize vessel, for $47.5 million constructed at Dalian Shipbuilding in China. We took delivery of the vessel on the October 23, 2024.

Furthermore, we sold the Genco Hadrian, a 2008-built 169,000 dwt Capesize vessel, for $25.0 million. The vessel delivered to its buyer on October 4, 2024.

Dividend Policy

Genco declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Q4 2024 dividend is payable on or about March 18, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of March 11, 2025.

Quarterly dividend policy: 100% of quarterly operating cash flow less a voluntary reserve.

Under the quarterly dividend policy adopted by our Board of Directors, the amount available for quarterly dividends is to be calculated based on the formula in the table below. Genco recently enhanced its dividend policy to exclude the drydocking capex line item from the dividend calculation. The table includes the calculation of the actual Q4 2024 dividend and estimated amounts for the calculation of the dividend for Q1 2025:

Dividend calculation Q4 2024 actual Q1 2025 estimates Net revenue $ 66.09 Fixtures + market Operating expenses (33.69 ) (33.54 ) Operating cash flow $ 32.41 Sum of the above Less: voluntary quarterly reserve (19.50 ) (19.50 ) Cash flow distributable as dividends $ 12.91 Sum of the above Dividend per share $ 0.30 Numbers in millions except per share amounts



Operating cash flow is defined as net revenue (consisting of voyage revenue less voyage expenses, charter hire expenses, and realized gains or losses on fuel hedges), less operating expenses (consisting of vessel operating expenses, general and administrative expenses other than non-cash restricted stock expenses, technical management expenses, and interest expense other than non-cash deferred financing costs), for purposes of the foregoing calculation. Estimated expenses for Q1 2025 are estimates and subject to change.

The voluntary quarterly reserve for the first quarter of 2025 under the Company’s dividend formula is expected to be $19.50 million, which remains fully within our discretion. A key component of Genco’s value strategy is maintaining a voluntary quarterly reserve, as well as the optionality for the use of the reserve as Genco seeks to pay sizeable dividends across the cyclicality of the drybulk market. Subject to the development of freight rates for the remainder of the first quarter and our assessment of our liquidity and forward outlook, we maintain flexibility to reduce the quarterly reserve to pay dividends or increase the amount of dividends otherwise payable under our formula. The reserve is set by our Board of Directors at its discretion, and our Board has generally allotted an amount for anticipated debt prepayments plus an additional amount. We plan to set the voluntary reserve on a quarterly basis for the subsequent quarter.

Anticipated uses for the voluntary reserve include, but are not limited to:

Vessel acquisitions

Debt repayments, and

General corporate purposes





The Board expects to reassess the payment of dividends as appropriate from time to time. Our quarterly dividend policy and declaration and payment of dividends are subject to legally available funds, compliance with applicable law and contractual obligations (including our credit facility) and the Board of Directors’ determination that each declaration and payment is at the time in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders after its review of our financial performance.

Peter Allen, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Capitalizing on our sizeable drybulk fleet and significant operating leverage, we generated full-year adjusted EBITDA of $151.2 million, representing a nearly 50% increase year-over-year. Notably, we repaid $110 million of debt in 2024, taking advantage of our full revolving credit facility structure to reduce financial leverage and interest expense without sacrificing borrowing capacity. With $337 million of undrawn revolver availability, Genco has significant financial flexibility in addition to an already strong balance sheet and low leverage profile. Consistent with our strategic objectives, we continue to invest in our fleet and voluntarily pay down debt. Since our value strategy’s inception, we have reduced our cash flow breakeven rate to the among the lowest in the industry and strengthened our foundation to build on Genco’s track record of significant dividends to shareholders.”

Genco’s Active Commercial Operating Platform and Fleet Deployment Strategy

We utilize a portfolio approach towards revenue generation through a combination of:

Short-term, spot market employment, and

Opportunistically booking longer term coverage





Our fleet deployment strategy currently remains weighted towards short-term fixtures, which provide us with optionality on our sizeable fleet.

Our barbell approach towards fleet composition enables Genco to gain exposure to both the major and minor bulk commodities with a fleet whose cargoes carried align with global commodity trade flows. This approach continues to serve us well given the upside potential in major bulk rates together with the relative stability of minor bulk rates.

Based on current fixtures to date, our estimated TCE to date for the first quarter of 2025 on a load-to-discharge basis is presented below. Actual rates for the first quarter will vary based upon future fixtures. These estimates are based on time charter contracts entered by the Company as well as current spot fixtures on the load-to-discharge method, whereby revenue is recognized ratably over the voyage from the commencement of loading to the completion of discharge. The actual TCE rates to be earned will depend on the number of contracted days and the number of ballast days at the end of the period. According to the load-to-discharge accounting method, the Company does not recognize revenue for any ballast days or uncontracted days at the end of the first quarter of 2025. At the same time, expenses for uncontracted days will be recognized.

Estimated net TCE - Q1 2025 to Date Vessel Type Fleet-wide % Fixed Capesize $ 14,947 62% Ultra/Supra $ 11,215 83% Total $ 12,366 75%



Our index-linked and period time charters are listed below:

Vessel Type DWT Year Built Rate Duration Min Expiration Genco Liberty Capesize 180,032 2016 $ 35,000 11-14 months Mar-25 Genco Ranger Capesize 180,882 2016 128% of BCI + scrubber 11-14 months Apr-25 Genco Resolute Capesize 181,060 2015 123% of BCI + scrubber 11-14 months Apr-25 Genco Defender Capesize 181,021 2016 123% of BCI + scrubber 11-14 months Apr-25 Genco Endeavour Capesize 181,057 2015 $ 30,565 12-15 months Oct-25 Genco Lion Capesize 179,185 2012 99.5% of BCI + scrubber 14-16 months Mar-26



Financial Review: 2024 Fourth Quarter

The Company recorded net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $12.7 million, or $0.29 basic and diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income amounted to $12.8 million, or $0.30 and $0.29 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding a loss on sale of vessels of $0.2 million and unrealized fuel gains of $0.1 million. Comparatively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 and $0.11 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively. Adjusted net income is $18.6 million or $0.43 basic and diluted loss per share excluding a non-cash vessel impairment charge of $13.6 million.

Revenue / TCE

The Company’s revenues decreased to $99.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $115.5 million recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to the operation of a smaller fleet as well as lower voyage revenues earned by our major and minor bulk vessels. The average daily time charter equivalent, or TCE, rates obtained by the Company’s fleet was $18,007 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $17,373 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Voyage expenses

Voyage expenses decreased to $31.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $42.5 million during the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower voyage expenses for our major bulk vessels as a result of the operation of fewer vessels as well as lower bunker consumption and port expenses.

Vessel operating expenses

Vessel operating expenses decreased to $23.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $25.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to the operation of a smaller fleet. Daily vessel operating expenses, or DVOE, amounted to $6,211 per vessel per day for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6,153 per vessel per day for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher repair and maintenance costs and crew costs partially offset by the timing of the purchase of stores and spares. Based on current estimates, our DVOE budget for Q1 2025 is $6,375 per vessel per day on a fleet-wide basis.

We believe daily vessel operating expenses are best measured for comparative purposes over a 12-month period in order to take into account all of the expenses that each vessel in our fleet will incur over a full year of operation.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses increased to $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 due to higher compensation related expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $16.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Review: Twelve Months 2024

The Company recorded net income of $76.4 million or $1.77 and $1.75 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted net income amounted to $72.3 million, or $1.68 and $1.66 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding a gain on sale of vessels of $16.5 million, non-cash vessel impairment charges of $6.6 million, and other operating expense of $5.7 million. This compares to a net loss of $12.9 million or $0.30 basic and diluted loss per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted net income in 2023 amounted to $28.9 million or $0.68 basic and diluted earnings per share excluding a non-cash vessel impairment charge of $41.7 million and unrealized fuel losses of $0.1 million.

Revenue / TCE

The Company’s revenues increased to $423.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $383.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in voyage revenues was primarily due to higher rates earned by both our major bulk vessels and our minor bulk vessels. TCE rates obtained by the Company increased to $19,107 per day for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $14,766 per day for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Voyage expenses

Voyage expenses decreased to $127.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $143.0 million for the same period in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in voyage expenses for our major bulk vessels and for our Supramax vessels, part of our minor bulk fleet. The decrease overall was primarily due to the operation of fewer major bulk and Supramax vessels operating during 2024 as compared to 2023. Additionally, there was a decrease in bunker consumption for our Supramax vessels due to lower bunker prices.

Vessel operating expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased to $101.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $97.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. DVOE was $6,440 per vessel per day in 2024 versus $6,017 per vessel per day in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher repair and maintenance costs, the timing of the purchase of stores and spares and higher crew costs.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased to $29.1 million as compared to $28.3 million in the same period of 2023 primarily due to higher compensation related expenses, partially offset by lower ordinary legal and professional fees.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $155.4 million compared to $59.7 million during the prior year period. During 2024 and 2023, EBITDA included non-cash impairment charges, other operating expenses, gains on sale of vessels as well as gains and losses on fuel hedges. Excluding these items, our adjusted EBITDA would have amounted to $151.2 million and $101.5 million, for the respective periods.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $126.8 million and $91.8 million, respectively. This increase in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to higher rates earned by our major and minor bulk vessels, as well as changes in working capital. These increases were partially offset by an increase in drydocking costs incurred during 2024 as compared to 2023.

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $47.8 million and ($91.6) million, respectively. This fluctuation was primarily a result of $103.3 million of net proceeds from the sale of the Genco Commodus, the Genco Claudius, the Genco Maximus, the Genco Warrior and the Genco Hadrian during 2024. There was also a decrease in the purchase of vessels by $37.7 million as we purchased two Capesize vessels that delivered during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to one Capesize vessel that delivered during the fourth quarter of 2024. These fluctuations were partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in insurance proceeds for hull and machinery claims for our vessels.

Net cash used in financing activities during the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $177.5 million and $17.4 million, respectively. During 2024, there was a $139.0 million increase in total net cash used in financing activities related to our credit facilities as compared to 2023. This was primarily due to a $94.0 million increase in debt repayments during 2024 as compared to 2023. Additionally, excluding the refinancing of the $450 Million Credit Facility with the $500 Million Revolver, there was a $45.0 million decrease in drawdowns during 2024 as compared to 2023 as there was a $20.0 million draw down during the fourth quarter of 2024 to partially finance the purchase of one Capesize vessel that was delivered during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to total drawdowns of $65.0 million drawn down during the fourth quarter of 2023 used to partially finance the purchase two Capesize vessels that delivered during the fourth quarter of 2023. Additionally, there was a $26.6 million increase in the payment of dividends during 2024 as compared to 2023. These increases were partially offset by a $5.5 million decrease in deferred financing costs during 2024 as compared to 2023 related to the $500 Million Revolver that was entered into on November 29, 2023 to amend our $450 Million Credit Facility.

Capital Expenditures

Genco’s fleet consists of 42 vessels with an average age of 12.2 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt as follows:

16 Capesizes

15 Ultramaxes

11 Supramaxes





In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake, we will incur additional capital expenditures due to special surveys and drydockings. Furthermore, we plan to upgrade a portion of our fleet with energy saving devices and apply high performance paint systems to our vessels in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

We estimate our capital expenditures related to drydocking, including capitalized costs incurred during drydocking related to vessel assets and vessel equipment, ballast water treatment system costs, fuel efficiency upgrades and scheduled off-hire days for our fleet for the balance of 2025 to be:

Estimated costs ($ in millions) Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Drydock Costs (1) $ 21.31 $ 13.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.10 Estimated BWTS Costs (2) $ 1.64 $ 0.53 $ - $ - Fuel Efficiency Upgrade Costs (3) $ 2.80 $ 2.96 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Total Costs $ 25.75 $ 17.43 $ 4.29 $ 3.24 Estimated Offhire Days (4) 290 200 60 55



(1) Estimates are based on our budgeted cost of drydocking our vessels in China. Actual costs will vary based on various factors, including where the drydockings are actually performed. We expect to fund these costs with cash on hand. These costs do not include drydock expense items that are reflected in vessel operating expenses.

(2) Estimated costs associated with the installation of ballast water treatment systems are expected to be funded with cash on hand.

(3) Estimated costs associated with the installation of fuel efficiency upgrades are expected to be funded with cash on hand.

(4) Actual length will vary based on the condition of the vessel, yard schedules and other factors. The estimated offhire days per sector scheduled for Q1 2025 consists of 140 days for four Capesizes, 30 days for one Ultramax and 120 days for four Supramaxes.



Summary Consolidated Financial and Other Data

The following table summarizes Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s selected consolidated financial and other data for the periods indicated below.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Revenues: Voyage revenues $ 99,203 $ 115,516 $ 423,016 $ 383,825 Total revenues 99,203 115,516 423,016 383,825 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 31,256 42,450 126,960 142,971 Vessel operating expenses 23,882 25,368 101,638 97,093 Charter hire expenses 1,837 2,404 9,069 9,135 General and administrative expenses (inclusive of nonvested stock amortization expense of $1,508, $1,355, $5,850 and $5,530, respectively) 8,321 7,001 29,136 28,268 Technical management expenses 1,346 937 4,643 4,021 Depreciation and amortization 17,727 16,703 68,666 66,465 Impairment of vessel assets - 13,617 6,595 41,719 Net loss (gain) on sale of vessels 224 - (16,468 ) - Other operating expense - - 5,728 - Total operating expenses 84,593 108,480 335,967 389,672 Operating income (loss) 14,610 7,036 87,049 (5,847 ) Other (expense) income: Other income (expense) 30 (98 ) (234 ) (396 ) Interest income 684 790 2,978 2,667 Interest expense (2,835 ) (2,622 ) (13,297 ) (8,780 ) Other expense, net (2,121 ) (1,930 ) (10,553 ) (6,509 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,489 $ 5,106 $ 76,496 $ (12,356 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (192 ) 169 95 $ 514 Net income (loss) attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 12,681 $ 4,937 $ 76,401 $ (12,870 ) Net earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.12 $ 1.77 $ (0.30 ) Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.11 $ 1.75 $ (0.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 43,116,028 42,827,334 43,054,459 42,766,262 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,674,259 43,290,851 43,650,499 42,766,262





December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,690 $ 46,542 Restricted cash 315 - Due from charterers, net 21,376 17,815 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,375 10,154 Inventories 22,234 26,749 Fair value of derivative instruments - 572 Vessels held for sale - 55,440 Total current assets 97,990 157,272 Noncurrent assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation of $322,807 and $296,452, respectively 915,022 945,114 Deferred drydock, net 30,048 29,502 Fixed assets, net 7,184 7,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,358 2,628 Restricted cash - 315 Total noncurrent assets 958,612 984,630 Total assets $ 1,056,602 $ 1,141,902 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 34,492 $ 24,245 Deferred revenue 4,665 8,746 Current operating lease liabilities 1,503 2,295 Total current liabilities 40,660 35,286 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,539 1,801 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $7,825 and $9,831, respectively 82,175 190,169 Total noncurrent liabilities 87,714 191,970 Total liabilities 128,374 227,256 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 427 425 Additional paid-in capital 1,491,032 1,553,421 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 527 Accumulated deficit (564,716 ) (641,117 ) Total Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shareholders' equity 926,743 913,256 Noncontrolling interest 1,485 1,390 Total equity 928,228 914,646 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,056,602 $ 1,141,902





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands): (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 76,496 $ (12,356 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 68,666 66,465 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,006 1,779 Right-of-use asset amortization 1,438 1,450 Amortization of nonvested stock compensation expense 5,850 5,530 Impairment of vessel assets 6,595 41,719 Net gain on sale of vessels (16,468 ) - Amortization of premium on derivatives 45 210 Insurance proceeds for protection and indemnity claims 286 269 Insurance proceeds for loss of hire claims 734 506 Change in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in due from charterers (3,561 ) 7,518 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,504 ) (4,767 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 4,515 (5,148 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,612 (2,205 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (4,081 ) 3,788 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (2,222 ) (2,107 ) Deferred drydock costs incurred (20,558 ) (10,867 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 126,849 91,784 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of vessels and ballast water treatment systems, including deposits (53,678 ) (91,305 ) Purchase of other fixed assets (2,999 ) (2,707 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels 103,379 - Insurance proceeds for hull and machinery claims 1,146 2,388 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 47,848 (91,624 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the $500 Million Revolver 20,000 209,750 Repayments on the $500 Million Revolver (130,000 ) (9,750 ) Proceeds from the $450 Million Credit Facility - 65,000 Repayments on the $450 Million Credit Facility - (236,000 ) Cash dividends paid (67,511 ) (40,910 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (38 ) (5,493 ) Net cash used in financing activities (177,549 ) (17,403 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,852 ) (17,243 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 46,857 64,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 44,005 $ 46,857





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Net Income Reconciliation (unaudited) Net income attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 12,681 + Loss on sale of vessels 224 + Unrealized gain on fuel hedges (76 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,829 Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.30 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 43,116,028 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,674,259 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic as per financial statements 43,116,028 Dilutive effect of stock options 155,407 Dilutive effect of performance based restricted stock units 96,851 Dilutive effect of restricted stock units 305,973 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted as adjusted 43,674,259





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) EBITDA Reconciliation: (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $ 12,681 $ 4,937 $ 76,401 $ (12,870 ) + Net interest expense 2,151 1,832 10,319 6,113 + Depreciation and amortization 17,727 16,703 68,666 66,465 EBITDA(1) $ 32,559 $ 23,472 $ 155,386 $ 59,708 + Impairment of vessel assets - 13,617 6,595 41,719 + Loss (gain) on sale of vessels 224 - (16,468 ) - + Other operating expense - - 5,728 - + Unrealized (gain) loss on fuel hedges (76 ) 1 8 96 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,707 $ 37,090 $ 151,249 $ 101,523 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Total number of vessels at end of period 42 46 42 46 Average number of vessels (2) 41.8 44.8 43.1 44.2 Total ownership days for fleet (3) 3,845 4,123 15,782 16,135 Total chartered-in days (4) 129 105 531 556 Total available days for fleet (5) 3,799 4,169 15,555 16,263 Total available days for owned fleet (6) 3,670 4,065 15,024 15,706 Total operating days for fleet (7) 3,750 4,108 15,356 16,001 Fleet utilization (8) 96.9 % 97.2 % 96.8 % 97.3 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS: Time charter equivalent (9) $ 18,007 $ 17,373 $ 19,107 $ 14,766 Daily vessel operating expenses per vessel (10) 6,211 6,153 6,440 6,017 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 FLEET DATA: (unaudited) (unaudited) Ownership days Capesize 1,453.2 1,639.2 6,079.3 6,280.2 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 1,380.0 1,380.0 5,490.0 5,475.0 Supramax 1,012.0 1,104.0 4,212.3 4,380.0 Total 3,845.2 4,123.2 15,781.6 16,135.2 Chartered-in days Capesize - - - - Panamax - - 66.2 - Ultramax 32.3 104.5 271.7 435.4 Supramax 96.3 - 193.4 120.9 Total 128.6 104.5 531.3 556.3 Available days (owned & chartered-in fleet) Capesize 1,390.3 1,596.3 5,785.7 6,138.2 Panamax - - 66.2 - Ultramax 1,388.5 1,480.0 5,527.8 5,880.0 Supramax 1,020.2 1,093.1 4,175.6 4,244.5 Total 3,799.0 4,169.4 15,555.3 16,262.7 Available days (owned fleet) Capesize 1,390.3 1,596.3 5,785.7 6,138.2 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 1,356.2 1,375.5 5,256.1 5,444.6 Supramax 923.9 1,093.1 3,982.2 4,123.6 Total 3,670.4 4,064.8 15,024.0 15,706.4 Operating days Capesize 1,377.0 1,578.0 5,707.6 6,088.6 Panamax - - 66.2 - Ultramax 1,380.9 1,465.5 5,476.8 5,745.4 Supramax 991.6 1,064.3 4,105.4 4,167.4 Total 3,749.5 4,107.8 15,356.0 16,001.4 Fleet utilization Capesize 94.8 % 96.3 % 95.1 % 98.1 % Panamax - - 100.0 % - Ultramax 99.2 % 98.7 % 98.5 % 97.2 % Supramax 96.9 % 96.4 % 96.9 % 96.1 % Fleet average 96.9 % 97.2 % 96.8 % 97.3 % Average Daily Results: Time Charter Equivalent Capesize $ 25,228 $ 22,052 $ 26,699 $ 18,280 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 14,812 16,193 15,089 13,780 Supramax 11,830 12,026 13,338 10,840 Fleet average 18,007 17,373 19,107 14,766 Daily vessel operating expenses Capesize $ 6,951 $ 6,344 $ 7,001 $ 6,270 Panamax - - - - Ultramax 5,450 5,484 5,800 5,449 Supramax 6,186 6,703 6,461 6,405 Fleet average 6,211 6,153 6,440 6,017





1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) attributable to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited plus net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is included because it is used by management and certain investors as a measure of operating performance. EBITDA is used by analysts in the shipping industry as a common performance measure to compare results across peers. Our management uses EBITDA as a performance measure in consolidating internal financial statements and it is presented for review at our board meetings. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors as the shipping industry is capital intensive which often results in significant depreciation and cost of financing. EBITDA presents investors with a measure in addition to net income to evaluate our performance prior to these costs. EBITDA is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e. non-GAAP measure) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other indicator of a company’s operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is not a measure of liquidity or cash flows as shown in our consolidated statement of cash flows. The definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies. 2) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period. 3) We define ownership days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet has been owned by us. Ownership days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during a period. 4) We define chartered-in days as the aggregate number of days in a period during which we chartered-in third-party vessels. 5) We define available days as the number of our ownership days and chartered-in days less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire due to familiarization upon acquisition, repairs or repairs under guarantee, vessel upgrades or special surveys. Companies in the shipping industry generally use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues. 6) We define available days for the owned fleet as available days less chartered-in days. 7) We define operating days as the number of our total available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. 8) We calculate fleet utilization as the number of our operating days during a period divided by the number of ownership days plus chartered-in days less drydocking days. 9) We define TCE rates as our voyage revenues less voyage expenses, charter hire expenses, and realized gain or losses on fuel hedges, divided by the number of the available days of our owned fleet during the period. TCE rate is not an item recognized by U.S. GAAP (i.e., it is a non-GAAP measure). However it is a common shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charterhire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per-day amounts while charterhire rates for vessels on time charters generally are expressed in such amounts. Our estimated TCE for the first quarter of 2025 is based on fixtures booked to date. Actual results may vary based on the actual duration of voyages and other factors. Accordingly, we are unable to provide, without unreasonable efforts, a reconciliation of estimated TCE for the first quarter to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. When we compare our TCE to the Baltic Supramax Index (BSI) in this release, we adjust the BSI for customary commissions.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Total Fleet (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues (in thousands) $ 99,203 $ 115,516 $ 423,016 $ 383,825 Voyage expenses (in thousands) 31,256 42,450 126,960 142,971 Charter hire expenses (in thousands) 1,837 2,404 9,069 9,135 Realized (loss) gain on fuel hedges (in thousands) (17 ) (43 ) 78 202 66,093 70,619 287,065 231,921 Total available days for owned fleet 3,670 4,065 15,024 15,706 Total TCE rate $ 18,007 $ 17,373 $ 19,107 $ 14,766





10) We define daily vessel operating expenses to include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance expenses relating to repairs and maintenance (excluding drydocking), the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses. Daily vessel operating expenses are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. Genco’s fleet consists of 42 vessels with an average age of 12.2 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,446,000 dwt as follows.

Conference Call Announcement

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter financial results. The conference call and a presentation will be simultaneously webcast and will be available on the Company’s website, www.GencoShipping.com. To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link, https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I465600, and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

Website Information

We intend to use our website, www.GencoShipping.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in our website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to our e-mail alert service, please click the “Receive E-mail Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of our website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document we file with or furnish to the SEC, and any references to our website are intended to be inactive textual references only.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of potential future events, circumstances or future operating or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and observations. Included among the factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this release are the following: (i) declines or sustained weakness in demand in the drybulk shipping industry; (ii) weakness or declines in drybulk shipping rates; (iii) changes in the supply of or demand for drybulk products, generally or in particular regions; (iv) changes in the supply of drybulk carriers including newbuilding of vessels or lower than anticipated scrapping of older vessels; (v) changes in rules and regulations applicable to the cargo industry, including, without limitation, legislation adopted by international organizations or by individual countries and actions taken by regulatory authorities; (vi) increases in costs and expenses including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, general and administrative expenses, and management expenses; (vii) whether our insurance arrangements are adequate; (viii) changes in general domestic and international political conditions; (ix) acts of war, terrorism, or piracy, including without limitation the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, and attacks on vessels in the Red Sea; (x) changes in the condition of the Company’s vessels or applicable maintenance or regulatory standards (which may affect, among other things, our anticipated drydocking or maintenance and repair costs) and unanticipated drydock expenditures; (xi) the Company’s acquisition or disposition of vessels; (xii) the amount of offhire time needed to complete maintenance, repairs, and installation of equipment to comply with applicable regulations on vessels and the timing and amount of any reimbursement by our insurance carriers for insurance claims, including offhire days; (xiii) the completion of definitive documentation with respect to charters; (xiv) charterers’ compliance with the terms of their charters in the current market environment; (xv) the extent to which our operating results are affected by weakness in market conditions and freight and charter rates; (xvi) our ability to maintain contracts that are critical to our operation, to obtain and maintain acceptable terms with our vendors, customers and service providers and to retain key executives, managers and employees; (xvii) completion of documentation for vessel transactions and the performance of the terms thereof by buyers or sellers of vessels and us; (xviii) the relative cost and availability of low sulfur and high sulfur fuel, worldwide compliance with sulfur emissions regulations that took effect on January 1, 2020 and our ability to realize the economic benefits or recover the cost of the scrubbers we have installed; (xix) our financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024 and other factors relating to determination of the tax treatment of dividends we have declared; (xx) the financial results we achieve for each quarter that apply to the formula under our new dividend policy, including without limitation the actual amounts earned by our vessels and the amounts of various expenses we incur, as a significant decrease in such earnings or a significant increase in such expenses may affect our ability to carry out our new value strategy; (xxi) the exercise of the discretion of our Board regarding the declaration of dividends, including without limitation the amount that our Board determines to set aside for reserves under our dividend policy; (xxii) outbreaks of disease such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxiii) other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Form 8-K and Form 10-Q). Our ability to pay dividends in any period will depend upon various factors, including the limitations under any credit agreements to which we may be a party, applicable provisions of Marshall Islands law and the final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of our financial performance, market developments, and the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, could also be affected by factors affecting cash flows, results of operations, required capital expenditures, or reserves. As a result, the amount of dividends actually paid may vary. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Peter Allen

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550

