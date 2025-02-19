J. Blanton Plumbing Supports District 113 Foundation as a Sponsor for Pizza Bowl and Baker’s Showcase
J. Blanton Plumbing proudly sponsors the District 113 Foundation Pizza Bowl and Baker's Showcase, supporting the community while providing expert plumbing repairs, frozen pipe repair, and water heater maintenance services.
Community Event to Raise Funds for Innovative Educational Programs at Highland Park and Deerfield High Schools
Supporting Local Education and Community Initiatives
As a family-owned business serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, J. Blanton Plumbing remains committed to investing in local communities. Sponsoring events like the Pizza Bowl and Baker’s Showcase allows the company to support educational initiatives that make a lasting impact on students and families.
Event Details and Highlights
Attendees at the Pizza Bowl and Baker’s Showcase can enjoy:
- Tastings from Local Pizzerias and Bakeries: Sample some of the best pizzas and desserts in the area.
- Live Music: Performances by the Deerfield and Highland Park High School Jazz Bands.
- Raffle Drawings: A chance to win exciting prizes and gift baskets.
Tickets are available for purchase at the event:
- $13 per person
- $40 per family of five ($10 for each additional person)
- Cash and credit cards accepted
J. Blanton Plumbing: Keeping Homes Running Smoothly This Winter
As temperatures continue to fluctuate, J. Blanton Plumbing reminds homeowners of the importance of water heater maintenance and winter plumbing inspections. Cold weather can cause frozen pipes emergencies, leading to costly damage if left unaddressed.
J. Blanton Plumbing provides essential services, including:
- Emergency Frozen Pipe Repair: Quick response to prevent pipe bursts and water damage.
- Routine Water Heater Maintenance: Ensuring hot water systems run efficiently through the remainder of winter.
- General Plumbing Repairs: Reliable solutions for leaks, clogs, and system maintenance.
About J. Blanton Plumbing
J. Blanton Plumbing has been serving the Chicagoland area for over three decades, providing expert plumbing repairs, frozen pipe repair, and water heater maintenance services. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement, J. Blanton Plumbing proudly supports local schools, businesses, and organizations to help build a stronger future for the region.
