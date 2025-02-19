J. Blanton Plumbing Supports District 113 Foundation as a Sponsor for Pizza Bowl and Baker’s Showcase

J. Blanton Plumbing proudly sponsors the District 113 Foundation Pizza Bowl and Baker's Showcase, supporting the community while providing expert plumbing repairs, frozen pipe repair, and water heater maintenance services. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician performing water heater maintenance, showcasing the company’s commitment to quality plumbing repairs and frozen pipe repair as part of their sponsorship of the District 113 Foundation Pizza Bowl and Baker's Showcase.

Community Event to Raise Funds for Innovative Educational Programs at Highland Park and Deerfield High Schools

Community engagement is a core part of our mission at J. Blanton Plumbing.” — Cynthia Wozniak, Head of Marketing at J. Blanton Plumbing.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Pizza Bowl and Baker’s Showcase, a fundraising event benefiting the District 113 Education Foundation. The event, set to take place on Sunday, February 23, from 5:00 – 6:30 PM at Highland Park High School, will feature an evening of live music, local pizza and baked goods, and raffle prizes, with proceeds supporting innovative programs at Highland Park and Deerfield High Schools.Supporting Local Education and Community InitiativesAs a family-owned business serving the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, J. Blanton Plumbing remains committed to investing in local communities. Sponsoring events like the Pizza Bowl and Baker’s Showcase allows the company to support educational initiatives that make a lasting impact on students and families.Event Details and HighlightsAttendees at the Pizza Bowl and Baker’s Showcase can enjoy:- Tastings from Local Pizzerias and Bakeries: Sample some of the best pizzas and desserts in the area.- Live Music: Performances by the Deerfield and Highland Park High School Jazz Bands.- Raffle Drawings: A chance to win exciting prizes and gift baskets.Tickets are available for purchase at the event:- $13 per person- $40 per family of five ($10 for each additional person)- Cash and credit cards acceptedJ. Blanton Plumbing: Keeping Homes Running Smoothly This WinterAs temperatures continue to fluctuate, J. Blanton Plumbing reminds homeowners of the importance of water heater maintenance and winter plumbing inspections. Cold weather can cause frozen pipes emergencies, leading to costly damage if left unaddressed.J. Blanton Plumbing provides essential services, including:- Emergency Frozen Pipe Repair : Quick response to prevent pipe bursts and water damage.- Routine Water Heater Maintenance: Ensuring hot water systems run efficiently through the remainder of winter.- General Plumbing Repairs : Reliable solutions for leaks, clogs, and system maintenance.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been serving the Chicagoland area for over three decades, providing expert plumbing repairs, frozen pipe repair, and water heater maintenance services. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement, J. Blanton Plumbing proudly supports local schools, businesses, and organizations to help build a stronger future for the region.Contact InformationFor more information about J. Blanton Plumbing’s services or its involvement with the District 113 Foundation, contact:J. Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain1945 Techny Road, #11, Northbrook, IL 60062224-326-4864

