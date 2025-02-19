Venture Global, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On January 27, 2025, Venture held its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 70 million shares at $24.00 per share.

On February 5, 2025, one of Venture’s target customers, TotalEnergies, announced that it had rejected a long-term liquefied natural gas supply contract with the company, citing a lack of trust.

Following this news, Venture’s stock price dropped $2.20, or 11.2%, closing at $17.48 per share on February 6, 2025, causing losses for investors.

