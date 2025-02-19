Investment is the Foundation of a Thriving Society and Resilient Economy

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A joint statement from the: Association des directions et des direction adjointes des écoles franco-ontariennes; Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens; Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario; Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario; Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association; Ontario School Board Council of Unions; Ontario Principals’ Council; Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation; and Ontario Teachers’ Federation.

A high quality publicly funded education system should be the priority of any government. It has a direct correlation to how to succeed as a society, province and country, and how we compete in an increasingly global economic environment. Publicly funded education is fundamental to the maintenance and support of a democratic society that informs and engages all students in becoming active and well-informed citizens of Ontario and of Canada.

Organizations representing partners for publicly funded education in Ontario have come together to share our concerns, discuss various issues and collaborate on strategies to ensure that our publicly funded education system remains a model of excellence.

We are facing a critical juncture wherein our publicly funded education system is grappling with severe staff shortages, chronic underfunding and a pervasive lack of respect. These challenges threaten the very foundation of the education our children and young people deserve.

The staffing crisis in our schools has reached a critical level. The absence of qualified teachers, education workers and administrators not only strains existing staff, but also compromises the quality of education our students receive. Investing in better working conditions and improving recruitment and retention policies at the local and provincial levels can address the gaps for students who are missing out on pivotal learning opportunities.

Staff shortages in schools are further exacerbated by the persistent underfunding of our education system. It is disheartening to see and hear that education is often viewed as an expense, rather than a vital investment in our future. The government and the Ministry of Education must shift their perspective and recognize that investing in education yields substantial societal and economic long-term benefits. Education is not merely a service; it is a cornerstone of our society. Teachers, principals/vice-principals and school staff are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to empower the next generation, and they deserve to be respected, valued and celebrated.

We call on policymakers, community members and partners to join us in advocating for sufficient investments, respectful working conditions and a renewed vision for education. Together, we can create an environment where our publicly funded schools are thriving, every student has access to quality education and educators feel supported and respected.

Every student deserves the best publicly funded education possible and the best learning conditions, and we know that by working together, we can accomplish this goal. Our young people are owed this opportunity, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure they receive it.

-30-

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Anna Anezyris Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 412 a.anezyris@oecta.on.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.